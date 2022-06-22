ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, NC

Jessica L. Saunders

warrenrecord.com
 4 days ago

Jessica L. “Cindy” Saunders, 62, of Macon passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 21. The Rev. Nelson High will conduct graveside services at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24, at Greenwood Cemetery. Cindy was born in Warren County to the late Walter Eden Loyd and...

www.warrenrecord.com

warrenrecord.com

Terry Lynn Elliott

Terry Lynn Elliott, 56, died on Tuesday, June 21, at Warren Hills Nursing Center. The Rev. Robby Ross will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Providence United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Elliott was born to the late James...
WARRENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Scholarship presented

Unity Prayer House of Faith presented The William H. Hayes Memorial Scholarship award in the amount of $1,000 to Katelyn Andrews on June 11. Andrews is a graduated of Warren County High School and will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall. Pictured, from the left, are Pastor James Durham, Emma Hayes, Katelyn Andrews, John Andrews (grandfather), Lakola Andrews (mother), Katherine Andrews (grandmother) and Yvonne Alston.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Women’s fellowship ministry gathers

The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, June 16. The ladies enjoyed prayer, good food and great fellowship. They celebrated the birthdays of four ladies with the birthday song, cake, cupcakes, and all the fun they could muster up. Pictured above are, from the left, first row: Cora Fogg, Ruby Downey 2, Brenda Waiters, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Diane Howell and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Maretha Williams, Margaret Alexander, Barbara Harris, Sebelia Banks, Rebecca Solomon, Paulette Durham, Vivian Joseph, Ruby Downey and Dr. Angela Powell; third row: Arvella Scott, Minister Mary Terry, Ann L. Jones, Anita Boyd, Patricia Russell, Linda Byrd and Minister Theresa Washington. Pictured below are birthday ladies, from the left: Barbara Harris, Ann L. Jones, Minister Theresa Washington and Ruby Downey.
SOUTH HILL, VA
warrenrecord.com

Local American Legion participates in convention

American Legion Convention 2022 was held at the Hilton hotel in Raleigh from June 8-11. The event is held annually with veterans attending from all over North Carolina. Veterans from other states are also welcome to attend. The Convention had classes which over 500 veterans. There were also classes for veteran auxiliary members. The convention also focused on helping to fight for veterans’ rights, such as disability, helping to support children’s organizations, supporting education, and providing programs to help prevent veteran suicide. American Legion Post 547 received an award for post dedication. Pictured from the left are Adjutant Melvin Davis, Vice Commander 1 Melissa Green, NC Department Commander Mike Donnelly, Past District 5 Commander George Tracy and Commander Mary Dortch-Williams.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Lake Alanon offers support to loved ones of alcoholics

Lake Gaston Alanon offers a fellowship of families and friends of alcoholics who connect and support each other through meetings, information and shared experiences. Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church, 1974 Ebony Rd., Ebony, Va. Newcomers are welcome. The group was formed because...
EBONY, VA
warrenrecord.com

Free COVID-19 testing continues next week

The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the week is as follows:. • Monday, June 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. • Tuesday,...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

VCU Health CMH team member wins award for reliability

Erin Davis of Henrico won the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital May Team Member of the Month award for her STAR (Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships) service. A patient in her care was in the hospital for about five or six weeks. A single family member at the bedside expressed...
HENRICO, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County felon who shot at deputy sentenced to 120 months

A man who shot at a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was sentenced this week in federal court to 120 months’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rodriguez Crudup pled guilty to the charge on March 23. U.S. Attorney Easley stated, “We stand with and...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Haliwa-Saponi Tribe kicks off Boys & Girls Club with Summer Camp

The Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe began a Boys & Girls Club with grand opening festivities for its Summer Camp on June 10 and 11, marking the start of a summer filled with activities and learning opportunities for both children and teens. The organization, known as the Boys & Girls Club of...
HOLLISTER, NC

