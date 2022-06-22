Jessica L. Saunders

American Legion Convention 2022 was held at the Hilton hotel in Raleigh from June 8-11. The event is held annually with veterans attending from all over North Carolina. Veterans from other states are also welcome to attend. The Convention had classes which over 500 veterans. There were also classes for veteran auxiliary members. The convention also focused on helping to fight for veterans’ rights, such as disability, helping to support children’s organizations, supporting education, and providing programs to help prevent veteran suicide. American Legion Post 547 received an award for post dedication. Pictured from the left are Adjutant Melvin Davis, Vice Commander 1 Melissa Green, NC Department Commander Mike Donnelly, Past District 5 Commander George Tracy and Commander Mary Dortch-Williams.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO