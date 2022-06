SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco on Tuesday arrested two suspects in connection with a February homicide. Rafael Soto Quintero, 26, was arrested on suspicion of homicide, assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle, and Michael Rodriguez, 27, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of homicide, attempting to destroy evidence and on a gang enhancement, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO