Rock Springs, WY

Gloria J. Gonzales (December 3, 1954 – June 16, 2022)

 3 days ago

Gloria J. Gonzales, 67, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, June...

Nadia Guadalupe Ontiveros (August 19, 2006 – June 19, 2022)

Nadia Guadalupe Ontiveros, 15, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from injuries sustained by an automobile accident. Cremation will take place and funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Reef Kirby Rolich (June 20, 1972 – June 20, 2022)

Reef Kirby Rolich, 50, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, following a sudden and unexpected illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Message from the City of Green River over the tragic events in downtown Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Message from the City of Green River. Last night's tragic events in downtown Green River carried over into today when the suspect was apprehended this morning. Green River Chief of Police, Tom Jarvie, says further details on this incident will be released later today. Chief Jarvie and the City of Green River offer our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy. They would like to thank the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, and the Sweetwater County Sheriff's office for their help and diligence. The dedication of these groups to work and train together on tactical measures prepares them for when it is needed.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Wyo4News Insights – Sweetwater County 4-H Programs

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 6/24/2022 —...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Update to ongoing investigation on shooting in Green River

[This continues to be an ongoing investigation and we will learn as much as possible about this event and report any new developments as they are available.]. SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The suspect in a shooting that occurred in the late-night hours on June 23, 2022, at the Embassy Tavern Bar in Green River, Wyoming, identified as Douglas Wolf, age 51, of Green River, has succumbed to apparent self-inflicted injuries while being apprehended by area joint tactical law enforcement agencies.
GREEN RIVER, WY
GRFD and Castle Rock Ambulance help in wreck on I80 near mile marker 66

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was dispatched along with Castle Rock Ambulance (CRA) to a multiple vehicle accident with multiple injuries reported on I80 at mile marker 66. Upon arrival, Wyoming State Highway Patrol Troopers along with Sweetwater County Sheriffs had the scene contained with traffic being diverted around the wreckage. GRFD Co-Chief Bill Robinson along with CRA staff started to assess the scene and it was quickly determined patient extrication was needed along with multiple air med units.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Wanted played the fourth show for the Concert in the Park series

Rock Springs- Last night the band, Wanted, performed the fourth show for the Concert in the Park. Concerts in the Park happen every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Bunning Park, and they are free to attend. Wanted has a long history, and has been around for roughly 10 years. The band has seen a few members come and go, but currently, the members include; lead guitarist and vocalist Al, vocalist and percussionist Tracy, bass player and vocalist Steve, and drummer Mike. While Steve and Al have been playing together for a long time, Mike joined only a few years ago, and Tracy just joined at the beginning of the year.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 25 – June 26, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Black's Fork bridge work will cause delays, width restriction in place

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the Black's Fork bridge on WYO 530 at mile marker 14.66 south of Green River on July 5, following the Fourth of July holiday. During the work, traffic will be reduced to a single, alternating lane controlled by a temporary signal.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

