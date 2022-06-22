Gloria J. Gonzales (December 3, 1954 – June 16, 2022)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Message from the City of Green River. Last night’s tragic events in downtown Green River carried over into today when the suspect was apprehended this morning. Green River Chief of Police, Tom Jarvie, says further details on this incident will be released later today. Chief Jarvie and the City of Green River offer our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy. They would like to thank the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office for their help and diligence. The dedication of these groups to work and train together on tactical measures prepares them for when it is needed.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO