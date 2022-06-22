Gloria J. Gonzales (December 3, 1954 – June 16, 2022)

Rock Springs- Last night the band, Wanted, performed the fourth show for the Concert in the Park. Concerts in the Park happen every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Bunning Park, and they are free to attend. Wanted has a long history, and has been around for roughly 10 years. The band has seen a few members come and go, but currently, the members include; lead guitarist and vocalist Al, vocalist and percussionist Tracy, bass player and vocalist Steve, and drummer Mike. While Steve and Al have been playing together for a long time, Mike joined only a few years ago, and Tracy just joined at the beginning of the year.
