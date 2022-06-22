ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Marilyn Mosby to appear in court to defend herself against charges she violated gag order

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge ordered Tuesday that Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby should appear in court to defend herself against charges she violated the gag order in the case of Keith Davis Jr. The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Aug....

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

June on track to be the deadliest month in Baltimore this year

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — January in Baltimore City there was hope for a fresh start to a new year, but that hope quickly diminished as the month became one of the deadliest in decades. There were 36 homicides. Now, 25 days into June and the city has seen at least...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland elected officials, candidates respond to Roe v. Wade decision

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade enabling states to ban abortion Friday. Reaction to the news is spreading across the country, including Maryland elected officials and those vying for the spots. Baltimore Mayor, Brandon Scott: "Today the court has taken aim at...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott celebrates Pride in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated pride by joining the parade in Baltimore. The mayor can be seen walking alongside other parade-goers in the afternoon sun. Scott can be seen wearing a shirt that says " We Are One, Baltimore."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old suicidal woman found in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: Police say Stover has been found. Baltimore City Police Department needs your help finding 54-year-old Laura Stover. Stover is currently suicidal. She was reported missing on Saturday from the 2500 block of West Mosher Street. Stover was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, black...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Focus on city State's Attorney's Race: What's different this time?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The same three candidates who battled to become Baltimore City State's Attorney four years ago, are going head-to-head again this year. However, challenger Thiru Vignarajah is predicting a much different outcome. Vignarajah and attorney Ivan Bates are hoping to unseat Incumbent Marilyn Mosby. However, Vignarajah believes...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Deray Mckesson
Person
Kelly Davis
Person
Marilyn Mosby
mocoshow.com

NBC 4’s Leon Harris to Serve Jailtime for DUI Arrest

Earlier this week, NBC4/WRCTV anchor Leon Harris was sentenced in Montgomery County District Court to one year of jailtime, with all but 10 days suspended, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence. Harris was arrested for DUI in January when he failed a field sobriety test after being involved in a collision on Bradley Boulevard near River Road. Harris was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised probation and must have an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle, according to NBC4.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Statistics show 29 homicides in Baltimore within first 22 days of June

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there are no updates to provide after releasing surveillance pictures in a brazen daytime, a drive-by shooting at an outdoor shopping mall. Officers were called to the shopping center in the 5000 block of Sinclair Lane in northeast Baltimore Wednesday morning.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man charged in Southwest Baltimore murder fueled by argument

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have made an arrest in a Southwest Baltimore homicide that occurred a week ago. In reference to the homicide that occurred on June 16, 2022, investigators arrested 40-year-old Theodore Johnson of Baltimore. Officials say back on June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., officers found...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Defense Attorneys#Public Defenders#Wypr
CBS Baltimore

Mistrial Declared For Dirt Bike Star Accused In New Year’s Day Deadly Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury was unable to reach a verdict Friday on a fatal stabbing allegedly involving a 26-year-old Baltimore woman known for her role in the HBO Max film “Charm City Kings,” according to authorities. The stabbing was the city’s first homicide of 2021. It occurred around 4:15 a.m. in West Baltimore. Lakeyria Doughty was arrested in the New Year’s Day stabbing of her girlfriend, 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson,  authorities said. Wilson was stabbed to death in the 1200 block of North Stricker Street. “Without question we are extremely disappointed with today’s hung jury outcome,” said Zy Richardson, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. “Justice is never easy, but it is always worth the pursuit and we will continue to fight for it in this case and every single case that impacts victims of violence in this city. Our prayers and sympathies are with Ms. Tiffany Wilson’s family who were denied a resolution today in the death of their loved one.” Doughty was featured in the HBO Max film for her skills on a dirt bike.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Source of the Spring

Bowie Man Arrested for Attempted Carjacking

Montgomery County Police say that they have arrested and charged 26-year-old Louis Katty Telliano, of Bowie, for an attempted carjacking that occurred June 7 at a Shell/Dash In gas station in the 11000 block of New Hampshire Ave. “At approximately 10:49 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the Shell/Dash In...
BOWIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy