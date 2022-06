Starting on Saturday night, the westbound bridge connecting Edinburg to McAllen on the Pharr interchange will permanently shut down and the new one will open. “For this traffic shift, drivers should remember to stay right,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “If you're headed towards McAllen, westbound on to I-2, you'll want to stay right as you merge onto this new connector."

PHARR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO