Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Jayden Moses (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Jayden Moses

Number: 1

Position: LB

Height: 6’0

Weight: 215

High School / Class: Grant 2023

H.S. Coach: Alex Melson

College: Undecided

Jayden is a 6-foot, 215-pound class of 2023 linebacker. His tenacity of spirit and drive to support his teammates as a leader began during his standout freshman year where he began his time playing varsity for the Grant Generals. Motivated and driven, Jayden has won accolades for his performance on the field, including Portland All-Team linebacker in 2019, 2020 and 2021 in addition to Oregon All-State linebacker in 2020 and 2021. During his junior season, he was awarded Defensive Player of the Week three times and Defensive Most Valuable Player for the season. Jayden’s coaches praise his coachability along with his leadership skills, community-oriented mindset, and focus on growth and development. As eager to teach as he is to learn, Jayden shares his love of football as a referee for youth leagues. Jayden eats, sleeps and dreams football and is an island boy at heart, spending his down time in the water and being active outside with friends, little brother and dad. He looks forward to playing football at the next level.

Earlier:

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft