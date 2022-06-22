ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, MO

SPOT program for Jennings students receives grant

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has received $50,000 from Healthy Blue Missouri to support...

St. Louis American

Black owned EDURain aims high to keep student concerns low

EDUrain CEO and St. Louis native Bryon Pierson Jr., and co-founder and developer Eli Front, raised $120,000 for a start-up business over the last two years. Pierson said he wanted to build an organization that combines social impact with a sustainable business model. After struggling to manage his college expenses,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Bill Would Create Abortion, COVID-19 Services Grant Fund

A new bill introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen would allocate over three million dollars toward reproductive health care access and COVID-19 treatment. Board Bill 61 would allocate $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to organizations that help increase access to reproductive health care. An additional $1.3 million would go toward COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Nine local teachers selected for Summer Teacher-Researcher Partnership

Nine local teachers have been selected by Washington University in St. Louis faculty for the Summer Teacher-Researcher Partnership, an innovative initiative from the Institute for School Partnership. The teachers will work in university labs, where they will participate in faculty research and develop lessons for their classrooms. Summer researchers are:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

The St. Louis Area Foodbank Aims to Alleviate Food Insecurity Amid Broad Economic Challenges

The St. Louis Area Foodbank, day in and day out, seeks to fight hunger locally through a variety of services. “Ensuring that those in our community have the nutritious foods they need and deserve to have is critical,” states Meredith Knopp, the organization’s president and CEO, with regard to how its mission has evolved over time, particularly given the extraordinary turbulence of the present.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

How to keep kids safe from melatonin overdoses

ST. LOUIS – Melatonin overdoses in kids have increased 530% in the past decade. New data on this was explained by Julie Weber director of Missouri Poison Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. She explained why this is happening. Click here to learn more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Keeping seniors and the disabled safe at home, the help given by Endearing Home Services

ST. LOUIS – When caring for an older adult or someone who is disabled, it’s important to have a place where you can ask questions, or find services and resources. Endearing Home Services is a place where they help people stay in their homes safely and comfortably. They can do meal prep, and personal assistance like bathing, dressing, and setting up medication reminders. Whatever your loved one needs to stay in their home, Endearing Home Services wants to help.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Eliot Society members gather for final annual dinner

The William Greenleaf Eliot Society held its 53rd — and final — annual dinner in honor of Washington University in St. Louis’ group of committed supporters April 28 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. Eliot Society members generously give to the university and lead in supporting the annual...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Hospital helps pregnant women with substance abuse

ST. LOUIS – Pregnant women living with a substance use disorder can find help for themselves and their babies. Washington University Dr. Jeannie Kelly pointed out that substance use can introduce more problems into pregnancies. She explained the care available for mothers at Women & Infants Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The hospital also helps care for babies experiencing withdrawal symptoms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Biden asks Congress to suspend federal gas tax; officials charge dozens in St. Louis with COVID-19 loan fraud

President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months, citing surging prices at the pump. But despite high fuel prices and rising inflation, both parties are resisting. The main pushback for Democrats is the possibility of lining the pockets of big oil companies and retailers. The pause would cost the Highway Trust Fund an estimated $10 million in forgone revenue. In other national news, federal prosecutors have charged more than a thousand Americans for fraudulently claiming COVID-19 relief funding. More than a dozen people in the St. Louis area have been charged, with more cases still pending. The funds were distributed quickly and with few roadblocks, allowing people to exploit the system, officials say. And, after FIFA chose Kansas City last week as a host city for the 2026 World Cup, Gov. Mike Parson will sign a bill that will exempt the tournament's tickets from state and local sales tax. Georgia and Florida also passed similar legislation in response to FIFA’s bidding process guidelines, which called on state governments to remove the taxes.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Memorials erected in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Granite memorials have been erected in honor of fallen St. Louis Firefighter Benjamin Polson. The memorials were erected last week at Engine House 13 by Eric Nordike of Southern Illinois Monument Company. The project was made possible by the Nordike and the St. Louis Hero Network’s Ben Polson Memorial Fund.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
reportwire.org

How St. Louis Went From Industrial Powerhouse To Segregated Ghost Town

Throughout the early 20th century, St. Louis, Missouri, was among the most progressive and prosperous towns in America. So what turned the Gateway City into a crime-ridden ghost town?. Until the 1950s, St. Louis, Missouri was a bustling hub of industry. Given its location along the Mississippi River, the Gateway...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Three teens discuss the toxic hookup culture in Jewish youth groups and summer camps

Jewish summer camps and youth movements are a time-honored tradition—tens of thousands of Jewish teens participate. But a group of young Jews is calling out what they say is a “toxic hookup culture” in many of these institutions. In this episode of Can We Talk?, Jen Richler talks with Dahlia Soussan, Ellanora Lerner and Madeline Canfield, three of the founders of Jewish Teens for Empowered Consent, about how they hope to change the culture.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

