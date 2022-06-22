Active shooter training is critical, experts say. But one local department hasn’t had it in years

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell announced on June 22 that the district's police chief Pete Arredondo was placed on administrative leave. The decision comes almost one month after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. In a statement, Dr. Harrell said that despite initially expressing that the district would wait for the investigation into the mass shooting to be complete before "making personnel decisions," Arredondo was still placed on leave. "Today, I am still without details of the investigations being conducted by various agencies. Because of the lack of clarity that remains and the unknown timing of when I will receive the results of the investigations, I have made the decision to place Chief Arredondo on administrative leave effective on this date," said Harrell. Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will assume the duties of the UCISD Chief of Police for now.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO