Saint Louis, MO

Active shooter training is critical, experts say. But one local department hasn’t had it in years

By Lauren Trager
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s been one month since the horrible school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It was an unthinkable tragedy that police departments and school districts must think about every single day. “In the real world, things happen in an instant, all we can do is try...

www.kmov.com

FOX2Now

FBI St. Louis vigilant in light of Dept. of Homeland Security bulletin

ST. LOUIS – The FBI St. Louis field remains vigilant during PRIDE St. Louis weekend in light of a Department of Homeland Security bulletin. FBI St. Louis Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis says the bureau has not found a specific or credible threat involving the weekend’s events. However, he asks visitors if they see something to call police immediately.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two STL area men sentenced for helping violent drug traffickers

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced two St. Louis area men Thursday who were convicted of helping violent drug traffickers during prosecution. Michael Grady, 67, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 18 years and 10 months in federal prison while Oscar Dillon III, 48, of St. Charles County, was sentenced to 15 years and seven months in federal prison. Investigators say both tried to help drug traffickers avoid lengthy prison terms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Euclid Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Investigators say a man, not identified by name or age, was shot and killed during an assault in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot in North City Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Saturday morning, police tell News 4. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Euclid just before 11:30 a.m. The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Homicide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS DFW

Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo placed on leave

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell announced on June 22 that the district's police chief Pete Arredondo was placed on administrative leave. The decision comes almost one month after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. In a statement, Dr. Harrell said that despite initially expressing that the district would wait for the investigation into the mass shooting to be complete before "making personnel decisions," Arredondo was still placed on leave. "Today, I am still without details of the investigations being conducted by various agencies. Because of the lack of clarity that remains and the unknown timing of when I will receive the results of the investigations, I have made the decision to place Chief Arredondo on administrative leave effective on this date," said Harrell. Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will assume the duties of the UCISD Chief of Police for now.
UVALDE, TX
KMOV

Mixed reaction from Metro residents of newly-signed federal gun legislation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bipartisan gun control bill after deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas sparked change. The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday. The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, those...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Masks optional again for Arch visitors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Masks are optional again for visitors of indoor areas at the Gateway Arch National Park. The National Parks Service made the announcement Saturday. It comes around three weeks after the mandate was reinstated amid rising COVID-19 transmission in St. Louis City and County. Schnucks also...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Memorials erected in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Granite memorials have been erected in honor of fallen St. Louis Firefighter Benjamin Polson. The memorials were erected last week at Engine House 13 by Eric Nordike of Southern Illinois Monument Company. The project was made possible by the Nordike and the St. Louis Hero Network’s Ben Polson Memorial Fund.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Victim identified in deadly STL gas station shooting, another critically hurt

ST. LOUIS – One man died and another man is battling critical injuries after a shooting outside of gas station Tuesday evening in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood. The shooting happened outside of the Crown Mart in the 900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard. Police identified Brandon Murphy, 28, as the victim who died in the shooting. Police say a man in his 20s is also in critical and unstable condition from the shooting as of Saturday.
FOX2Now

Teen dies from overdose in Arnold parking lot

ARNOLD, Mo. – Police are investigating after a teenager died from an apparent overdose Friday morning in Arnold. The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Friday outside of the Walgreens in the 3900 block of Vogel Road. Police say she was reportedly found unconscious inside of a vehicle.
ARNOLD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis loosens experience requirements for police chief position

ST. LOUIS — City officials on Tuesday released revised minimum requirements for police chief applicants after a search last year produced two white, male internal candidates, an outcome the mayor said did not meet her expectations. Previously, the requirements specified that candidates needed to be a licensed police officer...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

