GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As anyone can imagine, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has prompted mixed reactions for many Wisconsinites. People who consider themselves pro-abortion rights say it feels like the clock has been set back for decades. On the other hand, some people believe the states should have control over the matter.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO