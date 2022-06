Fans finally know the day when they can dive into Ohio sports betting. Starting January 1, 2023, fans of pro football, pro basketball, and sports fans of any kind will be able to place bets at home, at a game, or even at a bar with friends. After the Ohio legislature passed a law paving the way for Ohio mobile sports betting last year, it has been a long road for Ohio to get to this point. Now the fun begins, and Ohio joins over a dozen other states that have legalized mobile and online sports betting in recent years. Starting next year, Ohio sports books will be able to entice residents with the latest Ohio sports book promo code and deposit code.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO