Mecklenburg Football High School Summer Schedule

thenewsprogress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMecklenburg County High School began summer conditioning workouts on Monday, June 20 and will continue doing so through August. These workouts are for rising 9th through 12th graders and will be held at the Park View High School Weight Room....

www.thenewsprogress.com

chowan.edu

Halifax County School Students Takeover Chowan University

Over 350 Halifax County Public School (HCPS) students, from elementary to high school, visited Chowan University on Wednesday, June 22nd. Dr. Mitchell Henke coordinated the visit with Dr. Tyrana Battle, Assistant Superintendent of Halifax County Schools, and other HCPS officials. Dr. Henke created mini-block scheduling for the students, allowing them to attend various activities.
MURFREESBORO, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Alexander Was a Star from the Beginning

(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 77 in the series.)
SOUTH HILL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
warrenrecord.com

Women’s fellowship ministry gathers

The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, June 16. The ladies enjoyed prayer, good food and great fellowship. They celebrated the birthdays of four ladies with the birthday song, cake, cupcakes, and all the fun they could muster up. Pictured above are, from the left, first row: Cora Fogg, Ruby Downey 2, Brenda Waiters, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Diane Howell and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Maretha Williams, Margaret Alexander, Barbara Harris, Sebelia Banks, Rebecca Solomon, Paulette Durham, Vivian Joseph, Ruby Downey and Dr. Angela Powell; third row: Arvella Scott, Minister Mary Terry, Ann L. Jones, Anita Boyd, Patricia Russell, Linda Byrd and Minister Theresa Washington. Pictured below are birthday ladies, from the left: Barbara Harris, Ann L. Jones, Minister Theresa Washington and Ruby Downey.
SOUTH HILL, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Patsy Davis celebrates 100th birthday

Patsy Davis of Long Island celebrated her 100th birthday on June 10, honored by her daughters, Odessa, Addie, Connie and Pinkie, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren at a luncheon held the next day at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lynchburg. In addition to family members from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Pittsylvania County and Danville, Virginia Kick Off Joint Branding Initiative With Community Survey – Mike Swanson

I attended yesterday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting for Pittsylvania County and the most interesting aspect of the meeting was a presentation about a new joint branding initiative by the county and the city of Danville. This is a big deal and deserves going through all of the details of what this is about. It is starting with a post card that will be sent in the mail to area residents about their thoughts and feelings for the community. At first glance that might not seem like a big deal, but the end result of it will be.
DANVILLE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony held in Lawrenceville for Frito Lay

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority Board of Directors hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony recently for Frito Lay located at 958 Industrial Park Drive in the Brunswick County Industrial Park. Mike Dotti, Executive Director, Brunswick County IDA, thanked Frito Lay for investing here bringing jobs and tax...
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville man guilty of practicing without proper licenses

A Danville man has pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on June 16 to two misdemeanors in connection with an unfinished home improvement project. Joseph Carter Murphy Jr., 73, pleaded guilty to practicing without a contractor’s license and practicing as an electrician tradesman without a license. There was a felony charge of construction fraud, but because Murphy pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanors, that charge was not prosecuted.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Danville could be tearing down the Long Mill Dam

DANVILLE, Va. – After years of debate, Danville city leaders might tear down the Long Mill Dam. As development comes closer to the area of the Dan River near the dam, there’s urgency behind the decision. The dam was built in the early 1800s and stretches more than...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews fight early morning fire at Franklin Co. home

First responders have spent their Friday morning battling a blaze at a home just outside of Rocky Mount. Crews fight early morning fire at Franklin Co. home. Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation; Supreme …. Whiskers in the kitchen: Celebrating National Catfish …. Whiskers in the kitchen: Celebrating National Catfish …
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
classiccenter.art

Classic Grill Blackstone Va

Classic Grill Blackstone Va. View the menu for the classic grill and restaurants in blackstone, va. Ad top 5 testsieger im vergleich. Get menu, photos and location information for the classic grill in blackstone va. 130 n main st, blackstone, va 23824 suggest an edit. The classic grill is right on main street shortly after arriving in the downtown area.
BLACKSTONE, VA
WRAL

Teenage girl dies in Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — A teenage girl was killed in a Durham shooting at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, the Durham Police Department said. Officers received a call that a girl had been shot on the 300 block of South Woodcrest Street, which is in a residential area of Durham east of downtown.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Serious crash closes Durham intersection

Durham, N.C. — The intersection of South Alston Avenue and Angier Avenue was closed Friday after a serious crash. At 7:15 a.m., the Durham Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area, east of downtown Durham. WRAL's Brian Shrader said Main Street was impacted by delays. This story will...
DURHAM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Danville Police Department headquarters to become active July 1

Danville Deputy Police Chief Dean Hairston estimates it’s about a half mile to complete an entire tour of the department’s new headquarters, to be located near Caesar’s Virginia Casino. Once the corporate offices of Dan River Mills, the sprawling multi-story complex will be operational on July 1,...
DANVILLE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville Neighborhood Watch meeting centers on gang violence

JARRATT — Roughly a dozen people packed the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt for a neighborhood watch meeting organized by the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Jason Rinker and Det. Chris Rook were the hosts of the meeting, which centered around the troubling epidemic of gang violence in Greensville County and Southside Virginia as a whole.
JARRATT, VA

