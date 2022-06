TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Reports indicate that a heavy police presence in Lincoln County is tied to the search for David Strahota, who went missing last November. WAOW TV reports that officers have been working at a house near Tomahawk for several hours this afternoon, though it’s not clear what they are looking for or what brought them to the scene.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO