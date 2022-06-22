Boy Hospitalized After Playground Accident

File Photo

LAKEWOOD – A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being choked on a piece of playground equipment after his bicycle helmet got caught in it, police said.

Captain Gregory Staffordsmith said the boy was playing at the playground with other children on Monday evening when his helmet got caught on a suspended piece of equipment. As a result, the boy’s airway was cut off, causing him to lose consciousness. The surrounding children saw he needed help and were able to free him.

Hatzolah EMS emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and performed CPR, reviving the boy. He was then taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment, Staffordsmith said.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.