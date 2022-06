Two men are charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Moniteau County. Ryan Wolfe, 48, of California, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 87 in May of 2021, when he hit the back of another vehicle. Both Wolfe and his passenger, Kathleen Bennett, 39, also of California, were thrown from the bike, with Bennett dying from her injuries. Wolfe has been charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another.

MONITEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO