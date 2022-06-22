ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashU Expert: SCOTUS ruling hints at why religious freedom means living with views we don’t like

By Neil Schoenherr
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Supreme Court ruled June 21 that Maine can’t exclude religious schools from a state tuition program aimed at rural communities without public secondary schools. While the ruling is unsurprising given the court’s recent decisions around freedom of religion, some of the rhetoric around the case...

Calls for reparations renewal at Juneteenth

The United States celebrated its first federal Juneteenth holiday earlier this week, following President Joe Biden’s June 2021 proclamation declaring the day as a holiday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 - more than two years and a half after the Emancipation Proclamation - that enslaved persons in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were freed and the Civil War had ended. More than 150 years later, Juneteenth was finally recognized by the federal government, although only 17 individual states formally recognize the day as a paid holiday.
St. Louis church members speak on The Court decision

A St. Louis Catholic church speaks on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning. St. Louis church members speak on The Court decision. Thousands gather for Walk to Defeat ALS in Forest …. A House Divided: Cardinals, Cubs fans pack Busch …. PrideFest organizers, FBI work...
Illinois lawmakers react to Supreme Court strike down of New York gun law

(WMBD) — The United States Supreme Court released an opinion Thursday morning that strikes down a New York gun control law, which was deemed too restrictive. The law in question requires those wishing to obtain a concealed carry license to demonstrate a special need for a license, beyond a basic desire for self-defense. The Court’s opinion stated that this law prevented “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”
State Rep. Betsy Fogle reacts to Supreme Court decision

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. State Rep. Betsy Fogle shared her disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Quite frankly my […]
What’s next for Missouri healthcare after abortion ban?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Healthcare providers in Missouri tell News 4 they’re preparing for an increase in patients with reproductive needs after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. With the Supreme Court’s decision, abortion is now illegal in Missouri due to a trigger law that immediately banned...
This is our job, let’s do it

These are a few words that former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad allegedly said to ‘John Doe’ in a pay-to-play scheme that is rocking the city. Doe was being assured that he was going to get a big “hook-up” once he made a big payoff. This...
Lawmaker Joins Tennessee Pastors in Challenging Alliance Defending Freedom

Knoxville event features speakers calling for an end to national group's influence in Tennessee public policy. State Representative Gloria Johnson of Knoxville joined a group of Tennessee pastors in calling out the national group Alliance Defending Freedom for their role in pushing anti-LGBTQ policies in the state. The lawmaker and pastors spoke out at a press conference today.
Missouri Minute: Biden asks Congress to suspend federal gas tax; officials charge dozens in St. Louis with COVID-19 loan fraud

President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months, citing surging prices at the pump. But despite high fuel prices and rising inflation, both parties are resisting. The main pushback for Democrats is the possibility of lining the pockets of big oil companies and retailers. The pause would cost the Highway Trust Fund an estimated $10 million in forgone revenue. In other national news, federal prosecutors have charged more than a thousand Americans for fraudulently claiming COVID-19 relief funding. More than a dozen people in the St. Louis area have been charged, with more cases still pending. The funds were distributed quickly and with few roadblocks, allowing people to exploit the system, officials say. And, after FIFA chose Kansas City last week as a host city for the 2026 World Cup, Gov. Mike Parson will sign a bill that will exempt the tournament's tickets from state and local sales tax. Georgia and Florida also passed similar legislation in response to FIFA’s bidding process guidelines, which called on state governments to remove the taxes.
