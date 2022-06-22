Two Penn Yan Seniors Awarded Johnson-Costello Post Scholarships
With graduation just a few hours away, two seniors at Penn Yan Academy have already started to receive scholarships to use for their...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
With graduation just a few hours away, two seniors at Penn Yan Academy have already started to receive scholarships to use for their...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0