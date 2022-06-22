ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Two Penn Yan Seniors Awarded Johnson-Costello Post Scholarships

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With graduation just a few hours away, two seniors at Penn Yan Academy have already started to receive scholarships to use for their...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chronicle-express.com

Garrett Memorial Chapel opens for 91st season

BLUFF POINT — Garrett Memorial Chapel celebrates its 91st season of summer Sunday services from July 3 through Sept. 4. All are welcome. Two free fundraising concerts to support the restoration and maintenance of the landmark chapel are also offered this summer. Free concerts. There will be two free...
BLUFF POINT, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST 1872: Cyclone strikes Pulteney and Prattsburgh

Woman Saves Cornell Rower — On the 11th inst., a woman living near Goodwin’s Ferry, Cayuga Lake, heard a cry for help, out on the lake. She looked in the direction whence came the call and saw a long slim boat, one of the shells which are now plenty on the Lake floating in the water with no one in it. She proceeded at once with assistance to the lake. The boat was reached; it was found that the occupant had tipped over and with his feet fast in the shell, was hanging down in the water. The occupant was rescued from his perilous position, and, lifeless, was taken to shore. The young man, a student of Cornell, by the name of Judson, from Cleveland, Ohio was, with great difficulty, restored to life.
PENN YAN, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Samantha L. “Sam” Briggs - June 16, 2022

Dansville - Samantha L. Briggs, “Sam” - 52 years of age, passed away Friday morning June 16, 2022 at the Vincent House in Wayland. Sam fought a courageous battle with brain cancer with her son Justin by her side. She had the will and heart to keep fighting but her disease won out.
WAYLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Education
FL Radio Group

“Hands on History” Camp Coming to Auburn

The Cayuga Museum, Seward House, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, and Seymour Library are teaming up to host their Hands on History Camp in August. Designed for children aged 8-10, the camp will run August 8-12 and allow kids to explore local history hands on. Get the top stories on...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca YMCA Looking for Help with Blood Pressure Monitoring Program

According to the American Heart Association, more than 80 million Americans have high blood pressure, but the Y is looking to change that. The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has announced it will begin to offer a blood pressure self monitoring program. The program is designed to help those with hypertension to lower their blood pressure.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Funding Awarded to Improve and Build New Sidewalks Near Mynderse Academy

If you’re a parent of a student that attends Mynderse Academy, and they walk to and from school, that daily journey for them is soon going to get a little safer. Thanks to a 1.8-MILLION dollar grant, the town of Seneca Falls will construct a new sidewalk while improving already existing crosswalks and signage in the area of the high school for Safe Routes to School.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Smith
FingerLakes1

Livingston County honors long-time employees at 25th Annual Recognition Event

The Livingston County Board of Supervisors today recognized several County employees for their many years of public service to the local community. The Board presented the 20 members of this long-tenured group with commemorative blankets and custom-made crocks to celebrate their 10 and 25 year careers, respectively. The event marked the County’s 25th Employee Recognition Ceremony. Board of Supervisors Chairman David LeFeber said the best-in-class services provided by the County wouldn’t be possible without dedicated public servants performing their jobs well every day.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seymour Library Kicks Off Summer Series

Saturday will kick off Seymour Library’s Discover Summer Series. Discover Summer runs though August 18th. Saturday’s event runs from 11:00a-2:00p at the library on Genesee Street. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costello#Ohio Northern University#Penn Yan Academy#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

New Geneva Housing Authority Director Named

There’s a new director of the Geneva Housing Authority. The Finger Lakes Times reports Bob Doeblin will succeed Andy Tyman in September. Doeblin is currently the Authority’s Director of Housing Operations. Tyman is leaving the Authority after serving 35 years as its director. Get the top stories on...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Pride Week Begins Sunday

Sunday is the start of Pride week in the City of Ithaca. The celebrations will take place in and around the commons and feature entertainment and vendors. Ithaca Pride runs through the July 3rd. Sunday, June 26. Pride Week launch at Buffalo Street Books ** – Check out special book...
ITHACA, NY
nomadlawyer.org

CANANDAIGUA: TOP 7 BEST PLACE TO VISIT CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK

Canandaigua is located in New York’s Ontario County. The 2010 census recorded that it had 10,545 inhabitants. It is the county seat for Ontario County. Some administrative offices can be found at the Hopewell county complex. Every city has its magic, but Canandaigua is a treasure trove of hidden...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
ithaca.com

Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton

Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton. Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes. The...
LANSING, NY
FL Radio Group

Finger Lakes News Radio Sports

Syracuse Mets 5 Rochester Red Wings 4 – host Rochester @ 1:05p. Auburn Doubledays 2 Utica Blue Sox 4 – Doubledays are off today. Geneva Red Wings 11 Newark Pilots 6 – Newark’s at Batavia at 4:00p. Geneva hosts Jamestown at 5:05p. MLS. NYCFC vs Philadelphia...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Taylor-Brown Auxiliary Makes $5K Donation to Huntington Living Center

Linda Quackenbush, President of the Taylor-Brown Auxiliary, presented a check for $5,000 to Debbie Lockett, Assistant Administrator of the Huntington Living Center, at the group’s monthly luncheon meeting at Ciccino’s in Waterloo. The donation will be used to support activities and equipment to benefit the residents of the...
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy