Berkeley man, 10-year-old son died in rafting accident in Washington state

By Berkeleyside staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Berkeley father and his 10-year-old son died in a river rafting accident last week on the Nooksack River in the northwest corner of Washington state. The raft flipped over in a rapid on June 14 near the Snowline...

