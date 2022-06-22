Berkeley man, 10-year-old son died in rafting accident in Washington state

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer recently helped a young critter that was stuck in a dangerous spot. On Saturday, CHP – Solano posted a photo on its Facebook page of an officer holding a baby deer, also known as a fawn. According to the CHP, Officer Ensley responded to the call of an injured animal, and when he arrived, he found the fawn with its head stuck in a fence. Ofc. Ensley was able to free the fawn and got his photo with it. While Ofc. Ensley’s help was necessary for the fawn to survive, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that, under normal circumstances, if you spot a baby deer, don’t interact with it, even if it appears to be abandoned. Adult female deer often leave their fawns in tall grass or brush for many hours while they look for food. To report an injured or sick fawn that appears to be orphaned, you’re asked to call your local CDFW regional office directly.

