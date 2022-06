Sometimes people just complain about their neighborhood but don’t actually do anything about it. So that’s why we love groups like Refuse Refuse S.F., a grassroots organization that puts together dozens of cleanup parties around the city every month. And if you need a little bribe to join in, then head to Manny’s in the Mission every Sunday. After volunteering to help pick up trash for just one hour, you’ll get a certificate that can be used for all sorts of goodies in the neighborhood as a thank you for pitching in, including $1 margaritas, free yoga classes or a free Mission-style burrito at La Cumbre. Sundays, 10-11 a.m., Manny’s, 3092 16th St., S.F. Free. refuserefusesf.org.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO