Barbara Johnson, age 88, of Sacred Heart, MN died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be on Monday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart with Pastor Dan Bowman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Renville.

SACRED HEART, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO