BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — TSA officers have found 75 percent more guns at the Boise Airport compared to last year, officials say. On Thursday morning, officers found a handgun in a traveler's carry-on luggage, marking the 21st handgun discovered this year. The woman carrying it was scheduled to fly to Phoenix, and after being questioned by security, she was allowed to resume her flight without the weapon.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO