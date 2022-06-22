ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etna, PA

Bitter End, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar, is now open in Etna

By Kristy Locklin
nextpittsburgh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now party like it’s 1933 in Etna. Bitter End, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar, opened on May 13 at 409 Butler St. in Etna. Folks have been knocking back booze at the site since Prohibition ended (and probably before). Co-owner Mike Rios says the borough was a...

nextpittsburgh.com

pghcitypaper.com

Music on the Mon brings beer, food, and free music to SouthSide Works

Music on the Mon, a weekly summer concert series in the South Side, is back for the 2022 season. Concerts will take place every Friday from 6-10 p.m. from July through September at the SouthSide Works' North Lot. The programming is again in collaboration with local producers Hearcorp and Keystone Artist Connect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Chicken parm pizza inspired by a Crafton boy wins inaugural Caliente Pizza contest in Aspinwall

Caliente Pizza & Draft House’s inaugural customer pizza-making contest resulted in a Crafton-area concoction on the menu and some charitable donations. Caliente Owner Nick Bogacz said 18 contestants vied for a chance at free pizza for a year, a trophy and to have his or her pie on Caliente’s menu for two months. A dollar from its proceeds would go to a charity of the winner’s choice, and $1 would go to the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.
CRAFTON, PA
wtae.com

Aldi grocery store in Monroeville celebrates grand opening

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville has a new grocery store. New Aldi store: Click the video player above to watch the report. Aldi held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome shoppers to its newest location Thursday morning. The store is on William Penn Highway, between Duff Road and Miracle Mile Shopping...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Roller coaster enthusiasts flock to Kennywood for national convention

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nealy 900 members of American Coaster Enthusiasts visited Kennywood for the organization's 44th annual coaster convention.Members in the park on Friday included people from 38 states and four countries. Those who attended enjoyed exclusive ride time sessions before the park opened. They climbed aboard every coaster in the park, even some non-coasters too. The Steel Curtain received rave reviews."Every time I ride it, I realized how fun it is," said Elizabeth Ringas, the communications director for ACE.There were also presentations, workshops and behind-the-scenes tours of the park. Friday was the fifth time Kennywood was selected for the national convention. Coaster Con has been happening since 1978.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doors Open Pittsburgh offering river tour

Doors Open Pittsburgh, an organization that prides itself on encouraging Pittsburghers to embrace their curiosity about Steel City history, is heading out on the water for the first time. It’s all part of a new boat tour called “Bridges, Buildings, and the Architecture of the Three Rivers” scheduled for Sunday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Township gardeners will welcome almost all visitors

Joe and Melissa Joswiak and Leanne and Gerry Marino will be happy to have visitors come to their gardens. Just not deer; neither the Joswiaks nor the Marinos are very happy about the deer. The homeowners will open their gardens as part of the Southern Butler County Garden Club’s 14th...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

South Park Welcomes Saturday, June 25 Event, Acoustics at the Cascades

In November 2021, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald was joined by state, county and local officials to cut the ribbon on the newly restored, historic South Park Cascades. This Saturday, residents can see this jewel in the county park in a new way with Acoustics at the Cascades. The event brings residents to this feature to learn more about its history and the project while enjoying these manmade water features that date back to 1927.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Amusement Parks to go Cashless

Those planning a trip to several popular Pittsburgh-area amusement parks should be aware of an upcoming change to payment methods. Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild are converting to a cashless payment process to provide a simpler and safer experience for visitors. Beginning this week, visitors will be asked to use credit,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield veterinary center attracts pets, owners with treats, tours

Hannastown Veterinary Center’s Summer Treat Social attracted more than 40 owners and their pets Saturday afternoon, including Kristy McCracken and her Burmese Mountain Dog, Riley. At 13 months, rambunctious Riley is well on the way to reaching the 2-foot height at the shoulders many dogs of that species achieve...
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Rodfathers Cruise-A-Palooza Returns Sunday

A local group is getting ready for a popular summer event that will be held this weekend. The 27th annual Rodfathers Cruise-A-Palooza is planned for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street in Butler. In addition to classic cars and food, this event will also include food...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Saxonburg Carnival rides, food, games will fill grounds

While the coronavirus pandemic prevented coordinators of the Saxonburg Fireman’s Carnival from contracting with larger amusement ride companies in the last few years because those companies were closed, organizers are excited to announce that the carnival will return to its traditional format when it opens next week. Paul Donaldson,...
floodmagazine.com

Share a List of Their Favorite Pittsburgh-Based Musicians

Even living in a city like Chicago, it’s hard to watch the bands you love glow up to the point where they emigrate to LA or New York. Sure, you want them to succeed, and success doesn’t necessarily mean a stripping of the DIY ethos and community-mindedness they displayed when you saw them play in the basement of a condemned property, but there does seem to be some correlation between that sort of displacement and the shedding of a sound that can clearly be identified by the setting it was created within, even if you can’t quite explain why.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

‘Be on the lookout!’: Bear sighted in Plum neighborhood

Let’s say that she or he was, uh, bear-ly noticeable. Following what probably were a series of double takes and/or rubbings of eyes, several Plum residents were quick to grab their smartphones to photograph an unexpected mid-June visitor. An ursine character of undetermined gender, at least from a layman’s...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum, Oakmont happenings for June 23, 2022

Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department’s second annual Golf Classic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at Meadowink Golf Course in Murrysville. Cost is $125 for single person entry and $450 per foursome if signed as a group. The event is to help generate funds to...
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville’s Independence Day Parade returns with minor route change

After a two-year hiatus, Monroeville is getting back into the swing of traditional activities with the return of the longstanding Independence Day Parade and Fireworks. “We have around 68 entries for floats, but more walkers and drivers always show up for the parade day of,” Councilman Joseph Hyzy said about the parade portion.
MONROEVILLE, PA
macaronikid.com

5 of the "Best Scoops" in North Huntingdon, Latrobe, and More

I asked Macaroni KID North Huntingdon's Facebook followers, "What's the scoop? Who has the best icecream?" and here's their answers. I'm looking forward to enjoying some sweet treats!. 1. Cone Zone | Latrobe, PA. 2. Kerber's Dairy | North Huntingdon, PA. They have a very impressive flavor list that you...
LATROBE, PA

