Bitter End, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar, is now open in Etna

Even living in a city like Chicago, it’s hard to watch the bands you love glow up to the point where they emigrate to LA or New York. Sure, you want them to succeed, and success doesn’t necessarily mean a stripping of the DIY ethos and community-mindedness they displayed when you saw them play in the basement of a condemned property, but there does seem to be some correlation between that sort of displacement and the shedding of a sound that can clearly be identified by the setting it was created within, even if you can’t quite explain why.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO