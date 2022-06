THURSDAY 6/23/2022 – 5:45 p.m. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) the crash that occurred around 5:20 on WIS 15 near Hortonville has been cleared. The crash was estimated to take 2 hours to clear and took just over 20 minutes. No details about the crash were...

HORTONVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO