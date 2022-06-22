ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigating After Man Carjacked At Knifepoint In Inwood

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
Nassau County Police are investigating after a man was carjacked at knifepoint at the Inwood Railroad Station parking lot Tuesday, June 21. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are looking for a group of men accused of carjacking a man at knifepoint on Long Island.

The 21-year-old victim told Nassau County Police he was parked at the Inwood Railroad Station on Doughty Boulevard Tuesday, June 21, when six men approached him just before 10 p.m.

One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the keys to his 2015 Honda, according to police.

The victim complied and the six men fled in the vehicle heading northbound on Doughty Avenue, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

IN THIS ARTICLE
