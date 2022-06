Long Island elected officials are scrambling to respond to Thursday's Supreme Court decision that struck down New York’s restrictions on concealed firearms. Both Suffolk and Nassau counties require people who want to carry a concealed weapon to get a permit from the police department, or the sheriff’s office on eastern Long Island. Officials in both counties are poring over the 135-page Supreme Court decision to see how it changes their current policies.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO