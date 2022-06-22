ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Houseless population of Heer Park looking for a new home following eviction

By Jamilah Muhammad
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — The people camped out at Heer Park might not have had a house, but they had built a home and community. Tony Holbrook always starts his day with a smile. From his attitude, you might not guess that he has been houseless for over ten years, after suffering...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Toddler found playing in the middle of a busy Chillicothe roadway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, a three-year-old child was found wandering the streets on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Main Street after receiving a call from a motorist who said they found a small child walking in the middle of traffic on the busy roadway.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
sciotopost.com

Next of Kin, Fairfield County Searches for Family of 55-Year-Old Female

Fairfield – Fairfiled County Coroner is looking for the next of kin for a woman. Currently none are known. The Fairfield County Coroner’s office is currently looking for next for kin for Cora Susan Weaver, a 55 year old female who was born in 1967. Ms. Weaver is thought to be the daughter of the late Charlotte J. McClure who died in Fairfield County in May 2020. If you have any information regarding Ms. Weaver, please email: [email protected] or call and leave a message at the Coroner’s Office 740-652-2865.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second child dies after Thursday fire in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two of the children injured in the west Columbus fire Thursday have died, according to firefighters. Firefighters say the 10-year-old and 8-year-old girls, who were among the three found inside a home along Midland Avenue during the fire, died Friday. The third girl, a 7-year-old, remains in critical condition. The fire […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

City evicts occupants at south Columbus homeless camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police removed dozens of people from a south Columbus homeless camp on Tuesday. The city told those who have called Heer Park home they had until June 14 to move from the area, but the date was pushed back because of the extreme heat last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna PD looking for juveniles who broke into church

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Division of Police is looking for a group of juveniles it said broke into a church last week. Police said that on June 22 at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the CenterPoiint Church on the 600 block of McCutcheon Road, where they saw the group leaving the building […]
GAHANNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio health officials react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday has local doctors concerned about a significant rift in the healthcare system. Dr. Adarsh Krishen, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, told NBC4 he’s disappointed because it will affect the people with the greatest […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WSYX ABC6

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Power restored to AEP Ohio customers after 2 outages left thousands without power in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Power has been restored following two outages that left approximately 6,000 customers without power Friday evening, according to AEP Ohio. The first outage happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the northeast part of the city near Morse Road and Hamilton Road. The power company told 10TV that more than 4,200 customers lost power due to an issue at a substation.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ComFest returns to Goodale Park, celebrates 50th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival honoring community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park on Friday after virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Celebrating its 50th anniversary, ComFest began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ancient mounds inspire farm’s preservation efforts

ASHVILLE, Ohio — When Dean Barr was young, working in his uncle’s hilltop hayfield, he wasn’t particularly interested in the brush-covered mounds in the nearby woods — he thought they were just “a pile of dirt and rocks” at the time. He didn’t know...
ASHVILLE, OH
Axios Columbus

This $8 million mansion on the Scioto River is for sale

If you've got $8 million lying around and dream of living in a decadent European-style estate without leaving Ohio, here's your chance.Up for sale: A 32,675-square foot behemoth on the Scioto River.4500 Dublin Road is the second-largest private home in Franklin County, behind only Les Wexner's New Albany estate.Details: This Tuscan-themed home is adorned with hand-painted murals, pillars around every corner and copious balconies, including one overlooking the front entrance.Other features include — deep breath — a clay tennis court, sauna, hair salon, commercial kitchen, indoor waterfall, elevator, sledding hill, pool and river docks.All told, there are 16 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, including the accompanying guest cottages and apartments. The intrigue: The home dates back to 1990, but original owner Don Ettore was inspired by his European travels and had it completely rebuilt. He died in 2001 before the renovations were complete and the house has changed hands several times since, at one point owned by Charley Shin of Charley's Philly Steaks. Listing agents: Stephanie Hyer and Scott E. Street of Sotheby's International Realty.See more photos
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy