Murray, IA

Murray's Klein acting as key contributor in 8th grade season

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Murray) -- Keirsten Klein's first year of high school softball has gone better than envisioned. The Murray rising freshman has emerged as a budding star in the Bluegrass Conference and helped guide the Mustangs to winning record. "Things have gone pretty well," Klein said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review....

KCCI.com

Carlisle grad rejoins baseball team after taking nail to the heart

CARLISLE, Iowa — Jake Uhlman joined his teammates on the baseball field at Carlisle High School Thursday, 12 weeks after he was shot in the heart with a nail gun and escaped death by a millimeter. The original incident happened March 31 during a building trades class. As Uhlman...
CARLISLE, IA
Bedford All-School Reunion slated for July 1-4

(Bedford) -- A multi-day celebration is in store for the Bedford community in the coming days. July 1-4, Bedford's 2022 All-School Reunion will bring together alumni to celebrate. Decades of graduates will have the opportunity to come back home and bond with each other and share stories of their time as a Bulldog. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," Kay Lucas says the planning committee is ready to make the time together unforgettable.
BEDFORD, IA
Thunderstorm chances continue through Saturday afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Sunday through Tuesday look cooler and quiet. Turning hot again by mid-week next week with additional storm chances. Tonight we'll see decreasing cloudiness along with less mugginess and breezy conditions. Tomorrow looks to be the start of a great few days in the weather department. We'll see cooler temperatures, less humidity, and plentiful sunshine.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Governor Candidate Deidre DeJear Discussed Education in Indianola Visit

Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear visited Indianola earlier this week, hosting a campaign event with congressional candidate Christina Bohannon. DeJear said during the event funding public education and providing opportunities for students to take the jobs of the future is a big priority for her and for Iowa. “Right now...
LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
Burlington Junction holding Truck and Tractor Pull

(Burlington Junction) -- Feats of mechanical strength will be on display in northwest Missouri next weekend. Friday, July 1, Burlington Junction is hosting their 44th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull. The show is part of a July 4 weekend sweep that includes Burlington Junction, New Market, and Clearfield. On the KMA "Morning Show," Jake Cordell says there'll be plenty of energizing entertainment.
BURLINGTON JUNCTION, MO
Large Hail Reported During Saturday Morning Warnings

A pair of severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday morning brought large hail to Warren County. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from 7 to 8:15 a.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion Counties, with six staff members contributing to coverage and reports from Weatheology meteorologists. The National Weather Service received reports of ping pong ball and golf ball sized hail in Madison and Warren Counties. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties, with backup generators ensuring the coverage stays on if the power goes out.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Earlham woman loses weight with ChiroThin after her own doctor told her "genetics" wouldn't allow that to happen | Paid Content

Earlham's Judy Marshall went to her primary care physician for help with losing weight...he told her that "genetics" would not allow that to happen. Judy changed doctors looking for an answer...their answer was a bunch of pills. Judy decided to visit with Dr. Vince Hassel to see if the ChiroThin system would be the solution to her weight loss and health goals. The answer is a BIG YES! She lost 20-25 pounds on the program and is now even more focused on her own well-being and is ecstatic with the results!
EARLHAM, IA
Celebratory event makes Iowa refugees feel welcome

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local non-profit is helping all Iowans feel welcome by celebrating World Refugee Day on Saturday. “It’s extremely important to me especially as the first generation child of an immigrant mother who did flee from war in Sudan,” said Ealaf Adam. Adam took part in Lutheran Services’ celebration of Iowa’s World […]
DES MOINES, IA
Cement Truck Accident On Highway 5

An accident involving a cement truck occurred this afternoon on Highway 5. The cement truck was southbound attempting to enter Highway 92 and took the corner too fast with a full load and ended up on its side. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Iowa State Patrol were all on the scene.
Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way. A 2018 ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court determined the right […]

