ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WATCH: Tall Poppy String Band, “The Coo Coo”

thebluegrasssituation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Their Words: “This version of ‘The Coo Coo/ Cuckoo’ comes from the playing of John Snipes, a Black banjo player and singer from North Carolina. Recorded in 1974, Snipes’ version of this common banjo tune is like no other we’ve heard —...

thebluegrasssituation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
thebrag.com

Australian Bands Benefit As Global Festivals Return

Of the 330 international music festivals announced this year, three Australian bands are in-demand. They were Timmy Trumpet, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. This was according to The Post-Pandemic Festival Report by music analytics firm Viberate, which noted that the 330 events...
WORLD
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
Rolling Stone

Jack White Expands Extensive Supply Chain Issues World Tour With Additional North American Dates

Click here to read the full article. Jack White has expanded his extensive Supply Chain Issues world tour ahead of Entering Heaven Alive, his second second new album of the year, out July 22. The musician will be joined by a dozen special guest openers across the international trek, including The Paranoyds, Cat Power, and Ichi-Bons across select dates in September and October. After the initial set of North American tour dates wrap on Aug. 29, White will pick back up on Sept. 15 in Louisville, Kentucky. The newly released shows include stops in Flint, Asheville, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, Tucson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poppy#String Band#Coo#Fort Collins#Scandinavian
Pitchfork

Sometimes, Forever

Sophie Allison sings from the exhaustion at the end of a big feeling. Across her work as Soccer Mommy, she has excavated that point after despair or elation where your nerves reel back from overdrive, when the intensity wanes and you’re left with the blankness of yourself. Since releasing her debut studio album, Clean, in 2018, she’s worked to heighten the contrasts of her guitar-based songs. The 2020 LP color theory drew vintage synthesizers and layered sampling into the mix, expanding the space in which her wry, acerbic, and poignant lyrics could play. On her latest album, Sometimes, Forever, Allison teams with Daniel Lopatin of the retrofuturist electronic project Oneohtrix Point Never, whose production deepens the shadows in her songwriting. Soccer Mommy’s music has often folded in the bitter and the melancholy, but this is the first time Allison has faced down danger so squarely.
RETAIL
Kerrang

Ozzy Osbourne announces new album Patient Number 9

Set your reminders because Ozzy Osbourne has made his musical return! Ozzy's comeback is his first release since the acclaimed 2020 album Ordinary Man. Speaking of his mindset going into this next solo record – and all the experiences of the past few years – The Prince Of Darkness reveals: “I was vaccinated and boosted and I still caught COVID in the end. My last album, Ordinary Man, was released just a few weeks before the pandemic started, and I was just about getting ready to go into the studio to work on this new one when the world shut down.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Label, Indie Pop Group MUNA Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

Indie pop girl group MUNA released their much anticipated self-titled album on June 24. Their third offering is the first as an independent artist. The band was parted ways with RCA Records in 2020 and a year later, they signed a new deal with Saddeest Factory Records—also known as Phoebe Bridgers‘ record label. After signing with Saddest Factory, MUNA toured with Bridgers and Kacey Musgraves, setting a strong precedent.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Beach Rats – “Blown To Bits”

Next month, Beach Rats — the Asbury Park-bred band whose members have clocked time in Lifetime, Bouncing Souls, Bad Religion, and Minor Threat — are releasing their debut full-length Rat Beat. They’ve shared the title track and “Heavy Conversation” from it so far, and today they’re back with one more, “Blown To Bits,” which is sort of wistful but still blows by in a minute and change. Check it out below.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Guitar World Magazine

I Built the Sky’s Rohan Stevenson on breaking out of the shred-metal box for an acoustic guitar album that makes space for banjo, xylophone and more

Stevenson is a prog-metal player who lights up the fretboard, but for The Quiet Place Away, he follows the inspiration of Tommy Emmanuel for an intimate, all-acoustic album. While Rohan Stevenson’s body of work as I Built the Sky features plenty of high-gain, eyebrow-singing electric runs – just last fall he and Jake Howsham Lowe went buck wild with gymnastic flair on their Coalesce EP – the progressive shredder has always had a soft spot for the tender tone of a finely strummed acoustic guitar.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kiss Announces ‘Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977′ LP

Kiss will release a new live album, Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977, on Sept. 9. You can see the track listing below. The latest installment in the band's Off the Soundboard official live bootleg series follows March's Live in Virginia Beach from 2004 and last summer's Tokyo 2001. Des Moines 1977 will be available to stream and download, as well as purchase in a two-LP standard black vinyl set, a single CD and a limited-edition two-LP set pressed on 180-gram purple vinyl, available exclusively through Kiss’ official online store. All versions are available to preorder now.
DES MOINES, IA
NME

Watch a terminally ill Pearl Jam fan join the band onstage

Roland Mandel, a terminally ill fan of Pearl Jam, has joined the band onstage as part of his final wishes. Mandel, who was diagnosed with ALS a year ago and is now wheelchair-bound per a Loudwire report, only has “a few months to live”, and wanted to see the band perform in Berlin as part of his last wishes.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy