It wound up being a fantastic week for New Jersey girls basketball on the national stage last week. Teams went across the Northeast, testing their teams against nationally-ranked opponents. But the biggest win happened at St. John Vianney when the Lancers dethroned Long Island Lutheran (NY), the No. 1 team in the country at the time.
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 18 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may...
New Jersey is state stacked with some of the best boys basketball players in the country. This includes All-America candidates and Division I talent. The best playmakers in the state power some of the best programs, while other standouts shine at smaller schools.
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, came out and dominated from start to finish in a 90-54 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
The ball hung in the air for a split second on Wednesday night before it was rejected by Iowa commit Ladji Kalilou Dembele and redirected toward the other end of the court with just under two minutes left to play. In a game loaded with memorable plays, that block was...
Connor Stillwell scored a game-high 14 points as New Egypt secured a 40-32 victory over Academy for Urban Leadership Charter in New Egypt. In the second quarter, New Egypt (5-6) opened up a double-digit lead and was able to extend further in the second half. Connor Fischer scored nine points...
What’s better than earning a match-winning pin for your team?. How about getting paid a little cash because of that fall.
Corey Miller led with 22 points, including four from three point range, but Pennington lost at home, 57-54, to Friends Select (PA). Kae Kilic added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brandon Russell chipped in 10 points, including three 3-pointers, for Pennington (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
With a division championship on the line, Gavin Simonelli didn’t want to let down any of the seniors. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Manalapan shook off its first loss in 13 meets on Tuesday and came up with a 55-12 victory over Marlboro on Wednesday in what was Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win. Pressman is currently in his 16th season as coach and Manalapan has its eyes on the Central Jersey Group IV title this year. Manalapan won the Central Jersey Group V team title during the 2019-2020 season, also reaching the Group V state championship match during that same campaign.
Pennington cruised past Hill (PA) by a final score of 58-32, in Pottstown, PA. Pennington (12-3) extended its winning streak to five games in the process. The Red Hawks got off to a hot start and led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, then went on a 14-9 second quarter run to extend its lead to 32-17 at halftime.
Victor Castellar led the way with 12 points and three rebounds as Pennsauken defeated Pennsauken Tech 55-47 at Pennsauken Tech High School. Pennsauken (2-11) jumped out to an early 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-19 lead at the half. Both teams scored 28 points in the second half.
