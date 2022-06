TRUMBULL — Due to popular demand, the town is adding some evening hours at the two town pools, though it had planned not to do so. Originally, the town planned for Beach Memorial Pool to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and for Tashua Knolls Pool to be open for general swim from noon to 6 p.m. Tashua Knolls would also be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for swim lessons and camps only.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO