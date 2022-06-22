Expectations for the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft | Locked On Spurs

Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Paul George since he joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. A really poor playoff performance against the Denver Nuggets in 2020 earned him ridiculous amounts of slander and insulting nicknames, but things have been looking up ever since. He had an excellent performance in the playoffs in 2021 to redeem himself, but couldn't carry the Clippers to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard.

