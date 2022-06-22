Expectations for the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft | Locked On Spurs

NBA trade rumors surrounded Christian Wood for so long that it began to feel like they’d never come to fruition. The Dallas Mavericks finally bit the bullet and took him off the Houston Rockets’ hands. The player the Mavericks are getting is complicated. He’s certainly talented. In fact,...
The Philadelphia 76ers traded their only pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night. Memphis received the No. 23 pick and veteran Danny Green in exchange for guard De’Anthony Melton. The trade was finalized Friday afternoon, and Sixers general manager Daryl Morey had a heartfelt statement for Green. .@dmorey on @DGreen_14 […]
The post Sixers GM Daryl Morey’s heartfelt message to Danny Green after De’Anthony Melton, Grizzlies trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Kyrie Irving saga keeps getting hotter by the hour now, as new details emerge about the Brooklyn Nets' point guard's plans regarding his future. After a report claimed that Kyrie and the Nets had an impasse while negotiating a new deal for him, everybody is keeping tabs on this situation, including rival teams.
Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Paul George since he joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. A really poor playoff performance against the Denver Nuggets in 2020 earned him ridiculous amounts of slander and insulting nicknames, but things have been looking up ever since. He had an excellent performance in the playoffs in 2021 to redeem himself, but couldn't carry the Clippers to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard.
The 2022 NBA Draft is here. TGH will be updating this to reflect the results of what happens on NBA Draft night. Here are the 2022 NBA Draft results. 7 Portland Trail Blazers Shaedon Sharpe G Kentucky. 8 New Orleans Pelicans Dyson Daniels G G-League. 9 San Antonio Spurs Jeremy...
On the day of the trade deadline during the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers shook up their roster as they sent the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, the veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry, and Joel Embiid’s primary backup Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets. Along with the three ...
The Boston Celtics don't own a first-round pick in tonight's NBA Draft, but a new report says they might be considering trading for one. According to The Athletic's Zach Harper, Boston has its eyes on LSU forward Tari Eason, who has become one of the rising players in the draft in recent weeks.
There appears to be a new development in Popovich Watch 2022. Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reported this week that longtime San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was the one calling each of the team’s new draft picks to welcome them aboard. McDonald indicates that this could be a hint that Popovich intends to return for another season.
While the Utah Jazz wasn’t overly active in the 2022 NBA Draft, the team has been extremely busy in other aspects of the offseason. The Jazz is still searching for its next head coach, and trade rumors surrounding Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell continue to circulate throughout the league.
UTSA Roadrunners Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UTSA season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head coach Jeff Traylor is putting together a powerhouse. UTSA has been strong since entering life in the FBS world with five winning seasons since 2012...
Comments / 0