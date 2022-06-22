ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 6ixty – Chris Gayle ambassador for new white-ball format in the Caribbean

 3 days ago
Another new white-ball cricket format has been unveiled, with The 6ixty set to launch in the Caribbean in August.

Branding itself as “Cricket’s Power Game”, the 6ixty is a men’s and women’s competition that comes with a raft of innovations – much as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s flagship competition The Hundred did when it launched last summer.

It will take place at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis before this year’s Caribbean Premier League and will essentially be a T10 competition featuring the CPL’s six men’s franchises and three women’s franchises.

However, the joint venture between the CPL and Cricket West Indies will have major new rules, which aim to “make the game even faster paced and action packed”.

These include each team only having six wickets, 30 balls being bowled from one end before switching to the other end and a team member being removed from the field if the overs are not bowled within the allotted time.

Among the more novelty rule announcements is each batting team being given two powerplay overs, but with the chance to unlock a third to be taken at any stage by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls.

And fans watching on will also be able to vote for when the batting team get a “Mystery Free Hit”.

Chris Gayle, who played 483 times for West Indies across all formats, is an ambassador for the new competition, and said: “The 6ixty is a brand new format that brings cricket fans closer to the action.

“It’s powerful, it’s fast, it’s my type of cricket.”

The Hundred launched in England and Wales last summer (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

Pete Russell, the CPL’s CEO, said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for both CPL and Cricket West Indies as we create a tournament that will see cricket fans brought closer to the game.

“There will be world-class men’s and women’s cricketers taking part in a fantastic event for the Caribbean and this combined with cutting-edge innovations, signals a great moment for all fans of West Indian cricket.”

The 6ixty overlaps with the second season of The Hundred, which runs from August 3 to September 3, with a number of high-profile West Indies internationals signed up to play in England and Wales.

Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine all landed big contracts in the men’s edition of The Hundred, while Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin are two of the star names of the women’s draft.

England have Headingley buzzing again as late burst rocks New Zealand

England's entertainers whipped up the Headingley crowd as four wickets on the third evening left them hunting a series whitewash of New Zealand. The Kiwis had grafted hard to establish a firm footing in the third LV= Insurance Test, reaching tea on 125 for one in their second innings and briefly dulling the party atmosphere that has settled around Ben Stokes' side in recent weeks.
Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell thwart England again at Headingley

England were frustrated by the familiar pairing of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell as New Zealand fought back hard on the fourth morning of the Headingley Test. Mitchell and Blundell have been constant irritants to England over the course of the series, sharing big stands of 195 and 236 at Lord's and Trent Bridge, and the pair once again combined to shut down the home attack.
Benefit claimants to be made to work longer hours to avoid job centre visits

Benefit claimants will soon be required to work longer hours in order to be released from regular job centre appointments, the Work and Pensions Secretary has said. Under the current rules, those claiming benefits do not have to continue attending appointments with job advisers once they are employed for the equivalent of nine hours a week.
130 migrants breach border between Morocco and Spanish enclave

Around 130 migrants have breached the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday in the first such incursion since the countries mended diplomatic relations last month. A spokesperson for the Spanish government's office in Melilla said about 2,000 people attempted to enter the city but many...
Seven child strip-search cases referred to police watchdog

A further seven referrals involving strip searches of children have been made to the police watchdog, the Metropolitan Police has said. The voluntary referrals relate to separate incidents between December 2019 and March 2022, where children aged 14 to 17 were strip-searched by officers in custody or subject to "more intimate searches outside custody", according to the force.
Serena Williams happily 'out of office' as she targets more Wimbledon glory

Serena Williams joked she has put her 'out of office' on as she takes a break from her hectic off-court life to tread the lawns of Wimbledon once again. Suspicions had been growing that the 23-time grand slam singles champion had effectively retired having not been seen on a tennis court since withdrawing in tears during her first-round match at the All England Club 12 months ago with a hamstring injury.
Five-month-old girl shot dead in car in Chicago

A five-month-old girl has been shot dead while in the back of a car in a neighbourhood in Chicago. The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head on Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighbourhood in the city's South Side, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
Duchess of Cambridge lends a hand in art session at children's hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge has lent a hand to youngsters with artwork at a children's hospice – telling one girl "don't be shy" as the eight-year-old painted her hand. Kate, alongside her husband the Duke of Cambridge, visited the Milton branch of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) on Thursday, which was opened by Diana, Princess of Wales in 1989.
