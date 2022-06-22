ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyreek Hill receives death threats over Mahomes comment

By Heidi Schmidt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans haven’t had the best reaction to Tyreek Hill’s trade to the Miami Dolphins, or some of the comments he’s made since joining the team.

On the second episode of his podcast “ It Needed To Be Said ,” Hill said he’s received multiple death threats from fans.

He said the threats came after he said Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate quarterback than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes .

“I just feel like a lot of people overreacted, man,” Hill said in the opening seconds of the podcast. “A lot of people are just acting emotional.”

Hill made the comment earlier this month. Hill also said he thought he was underutilized in the Chiefs’ system .

“Every social media account I owned, I got death threats on,” Hill said. “Which is ridiculous.”

Mahomes said he was surprised by Hill’s comments following Chiefs minicamp last week.

“I’m surprised a little, just because I feel like we love Tyreek here. We always loved him, we still love him. I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami,” Mahomes said. “I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast rolling, but definitely I still love Tyreek, he’s a one of a kind player, but you know in Coach Reid’s offense, it takes the whole team.”

In Hill’s newest episode, he said he was simply sharing his opinion and trying to pump up his new quarterback.

“We all know Patrick Mahomes is great. We know that. We know that,” Hill said. “But right now, I’m going into a new season with a new quarterback who’s trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship, who’s also great, in my opinion. He just doesn’t have the accolades of yet. I believe in him.”

Hill said he took a lot of heat after making the comments last week. He said he even got flack from family members.

“Last week was probably the craziest week of my life while playing for the Miami Dolphins,” Hill said. “This is crazier than even when I signed.”

