SH Eliminates Brunswick in Darlings Tourney

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was hit by gunfire during a reported shootout in Richmond. Police say that man exchanged gunfire with at least two other people in the 700 block of Mosby Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. There are no other reports of injuries at this point.

3 DAYS AGO