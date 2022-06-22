SH Eliminates Brunswick in Darlings Tourney

The South Hill All-Stars advanced to the championship round by topping Brunswick for the second time in the Dixie Softball District 1 Darlings tournament that was played in Lawrenceville on Sunday evening. The local team was scheduled to face undefeated Nottoway on Monday night, needing a pair of wins...
With the recent construction of the Dorey Baseball Stadium and construction beginning on a new sports and events center, Henrico County is looking forward to solidifying its sports tourism within the Richmond area.
Over 350 Halifax County Public School (HCPS) students, from elementary to high school, visited Chowan University on Wednesday, June 22nd. Dr. Mitchell Henke coordinated the visit with Dr. Tyrana Battle, Assistant Superintendent of Halifax County Schools, and other HCPS officials. Dr. Henke created mini-block scheduling for the students, allowing them to attend various activities.
Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
HOPEWELL, Va. — Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were found dead on railroad tracks in a Virginia city northeast of Richmond. Jasir Culver, 18, of Petersburg, and Micah Coles, 14, of Hopewell, were found with gunshot wounds on railroad tracks in Hopewell, WTVR reported. The two teens were...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive. A family was trying to move a camper before the storms rolled through,...
(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 77 in the series.)
It's been more than 24 hours since storms swept across Central Virginia, bringing down power lines and trees. Some residents, now dealing with damage clean-up, saw trees crack and uproot right in front of their homes.
AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake earlier this week. The Virginia Poison Center is getting multiple calls a week related to snakebites. Heather Harold told 8News that she was looking for her ducks and went into the woods Monday morning....
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was hit by gunfire during a reported shootout in Richmond. Police say that man exchanged gunfire with at least two other people in the 700 block of Mosby Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. There are no other reports of injuries at this point.
The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, June 16. The ladies enjoyed prayer, good food and great fellowship. They celebrated the birthdays of four ladies with the birthday song, cake, cupcakes, and all the fun they could muster up. Pictured above are, from the left, first row: Cora Fogg, Ruby Downey 2, Brenda Waiters, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Diane Howell and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Maretha Williams, Margaret Alexander, Barbara Harris, Sebelia Banks, Rebecca Solomon, Paulette Durham, Vivian Joseph, Ruby Downey and Dr. Angela Powell; third row: Arvella Scott, Minister Mary Terry, Ann L. Jones, Anita Boyd, Patricia Russell, Linda Byrd and Minister Theresa Washington. Pictured below are birthday ladies, from the left: Barbara Harris, Ann L. Jones, Minister Theresa Washington and Ruby Downey.
