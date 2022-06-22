What's Going On This Hump-Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The conservative majority ruled the Constitution doesn't confer a right to abortion. The authority to regulate abortion is now returned to the states. It immediately triggered restrictive abortion laws in multiple states, making it illegal in many places throughout the country.
The OKC Animal Welfare is currently 100 percent over capacity. Adopt your furry companion today!. Visit the OKC Animal Welfare on 2811 South East 29th Street, OKC or give them a call at 405-297-3100 or go to their website at okc.gov/animal-welfare. About Our Sponsor:. Mathis Brothers Furniture. located at 3434...
We all know that Little Wade, the Dancing RV Guy loves living the RV lifestyle and so can you. He's got some tips to help you roll into the weekend. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes.
Tickets are going fast for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Today is actually the last day to be entered for a 10-thousand dollar gift card, in addition to being entered for a chance to win this stunning dream home worth $585,000. $100 is all it takes for your chance to win both.
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Community leaders and the National Pan-Hellenic Council are addressing gun violence in Oklahoma schools. Law enforcement officers met at Ebenezer Baptist Church in OKC to talk with educators and the public about how to stop mass shootings. School shootings are a worry among parents,...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The pressure is on for more than 40% of Americans who say they feel pressured to have a beach-ready body this summer. "It puts a little more pressure on people to lose weight at any cost, versus having more of a healthy mindset or health-related mindset toward losing weight," says Robin Townsend, Health and Life Insurance Expert, ValuePenguin.
Good Day OK's Jasmine Anderson and Adam King meet with Jerri from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Joey and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
Del City, Okla. (KOKH) — Residents in Del City say thieves are siphoning gas out of their cars amid the record high gas prices. Toni Tillman says her husband filled up their car with gas and went to bed. They say when they woke up, the tank was empty.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A Seminole man died in a crash early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 9 just east of Chambers Road shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies said Kevin Kincade was driving westbound on State Highway 9 when his car left...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a fire in the 12500 block of Greenlea Chase West on Thursday. The call came in just after noon. Fire officials reported no injuries. One unit had fire and smoke damage and two other units suffered smoke damage. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Detention Center reported an inmate's death on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Oklahoma County Detention Center said officers were performing site checks around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when they saw Melvin Loveless attempting suicide in his cell. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but Loveless...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need help to identify an armed robbery suspect. Police said the suspect walked into the Big Buds Cannabis Co., fired a round at a worker, and held an unsuspecting customer who walked in at gunpoint. The incident happened on June 16. Police...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say burglarized and then set fire to his former step-father's home. Deputies say the incident happened on June 14, and it was determined the victim's former step-son, Alvin Andrews, was a person of interest during the investigation.
Comments / 0