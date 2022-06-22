ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

What's Going On This Hump-Day

By Landen Laughlin
okcfox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the first day of summer and the weekend is getting close. So...

Which abortion laws are now in effect in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The conservative majority ruled the Constitution doesn't confer a right to abortion. The authority to regulate abortion is now returned to the states. It immediately triggered restrictive abortion laws in multiple states, making it illegal in many places throughout the country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
An Adoption Emergency

The OKC Animal Welfare is currently 100 percent over capacity. Adopt your furry companion today!. Visit the OKC Animal Welfare on 2811 South East 29th Street, OKC or give them a call at 405-297-3100 or go to their website at okc.gov/animal-welfare. About Our Sponsor:. Mathis Brothers Furniture. located at 3434...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Rollin' Into the Weekend: Plan Your LocalCation with Wade's RV

We all know that Little Wade, the Dancing RV Guy loves living the RV lifestyle and so can you. He's got some tips to help you roll into the weekend. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes.
GOLDSBY, OK
2022 St Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Get Your Tickets Today

Tickets are going fast for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Today is actually the last day to be entered for a 10-thousand dollar gift card, in addition to being entered for a chance to win this stunning dream home worth $585,000. $100 is all it takes for your chance to win both.
EDMOND, OK
FOX 25 Consumer Watch: Keeping realistic expectations for summer health

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The pressure is on for more than 40% of Americans who say they feel pressured to have a beach-ready body this summer. "It puts a little more pressure on people to lose weight at any cost, versus having more of a healthy mindset or health-related mindset toward losing weight," says Robin Townsend, Health and Life Insurance Expert, ValuePenguin.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Furry Friends: Joey

Good Day OK's Jasmine Anderson and Adam King meet with Jerri from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Joey and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Premier Martial Arts

Malcolm Tubbs visits Premier Martial Arts at 2424 NW 150th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call 405) 415-1974 or click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City fire crews battle fire on Greenlea Chase West

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a fire in the 12500 block of Greenlea Chase West on Thursday. The call came in just after noon. Fire officials reported no injuries. One unit had fire and smoke damage and two other units suffered smoke damage. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inmate at Oklahoma County Detention Center dies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Detention Center reported an inmate's death on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Oklahoma County Detention Center said officers were performing site checks around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when they saw Melvin Loveless attempting suicide in his cell. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but Loveless...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
