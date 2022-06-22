ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogilvie, MN

Ogilvie School Board Meeting, March 28, 2022

Kanabec County Times Online
 2 days ago

OGILVIE PUBLIC SCHOOL - DISTRICT #333. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board Members present: Koenings, Beck, Smith, Heins, Vice. Board Members absent: Peterson and Student Board Members Arnold and Heald. Also present: Superintendent Belsheim, Becky Coleman. Chair Smith called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. and welcomed...

Kanabec County Times Online

Kanabec County Board Meeting, May 17, 2022

Synopsis of the County Board Minutes of 5/17/22 in pursuance of M.S.375.12 Subd.1. 1. The Kanabec County Board of Commissioners met at 9 a.m. on 5/17/22 pursuant to adjournment with the following board members present: Les Nielsen, Rick Mattson, Dennis McNally, Craig Smith. 2. Carried unanimously to approve the agenda...
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Request for Proposal Central MN Council on Aging

Central MN Council on Aging will publish a competitive request for proposal (RFP) for the following federal Older Americans Act for services in the calendar year 2023: Title III E Caregiver Support Services. RFP will be posted to our website on or about June 22, 2022. Visit our website: http://www.cmcoa.org/titleiii.shtml for further information and RFP.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

... And now for something (not-quite) completely different

After a little over nine years, I have decided to leave my position as editor of the Kanabec County Times as I pursue a new career as the Community Development Director for the City of Mora. As a fan of Monty Python’s Flying Circus might say, “and now for something...
MORA, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Knife Lake Improvement District Weed Notification

The Knife Lake Improvement District along with the approval of the MNDNR will be treating Aquatic Plants (Nuisance weeds) in Knife Lake from Mid June to late August 2022. There will be two treatments in this time frame. Central Minnesota Aquatics Inc. will be doing the treatment using Diquat/Tribune herbicide.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
City
Ogilvie, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
knsiradio.com

Wright County Fair Bans Dunk Tanks After Political In-Fighting

(KNSI) – Officials have banned dunk tanks at the Wright County Fair after political in-fighting. The Wright County Fair Board decided to ban the dunk tanks after a dust-up began when a Republican-sponsored booth at the fair had a dunk tank with a person vaguely resembling Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wearing a crown and a flannel shirt with a sign next to the tank saying, “Dunk King Walz.”
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Highway 371 Construction Project Near Brainerd Underway

Road crossovers for centerline culverts continued Wednesday along Highway 371 near Brainerd. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is completing crossovers on Highway 371, Crow Wing County Road 125, and the Brainerd International Raceway entrance. They paved a portion of the crossovers Wednesday afternoon and will be completing the remainder of them on Thursday, June 23rd. This will allow traffic to run head-to-head depending on where the culvert work is at.
BRAINERD, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Probate-Brown Estate

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court Remotely VIA Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of James Leonard Brown, whose address is I 564 Ivory St., Ogilvie, Minnesota 56358, of Jody Francis Brown, whose address is 900 27th Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are ftled or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
#Board Room#Peterson And#Student Board#Student School Board#Jh Baseball Coach
Kanabec County Times Online

Mora United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

The Mora United Methodist Church is pleased to welcome Pastor Dean Roush. His first service will be Sunday, July 3. Pastor Dean has accepted his first call to ministry. Roush is a husband, father, grandfather, a sheep and beef farmer and a newly retired high school math and physics teacher. He has been a committed and active United Methodist member for most of his life, recently a very active member of the Taylor’s Falls United Methodist Church.
MORA, MN
willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident in their 40s succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
HOUSE RENT
NewsBreak
Education
WDIO-TV

Lake Country, Minnesota Power still working to restore services

After the latest round of severe weather in the Northland, power crews continue their work to get the lights back on for customers. Both Minnesota Power and Lake Country Power provided outage updates Wednesday. Minnesota Power says crews have made significant progress. At the heigh of the storm, 11,000 customers...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kanabec County Times Online

Kanabec County Court Report

The following charges were filed in Kanabec County Court on June 13-20, 2022. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Dominick Mains (12/18/1971) of Ogilvie was charged June 13 with one gross misdemeanor count of harassment. Jacob Eugene Musta (04/11/1991) of Mora was charged June 14 with one felony...
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Cambridge-Isanti teacher, coach killed in crash

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets football team has a new hashtag — #playforhouts — created in honor of Brandon Houtsma, assistant coach and a sixth-grade math teacher at the middle school. Players and anyone who wishes are using the hashtag to pay respects to the teacher and coach, who was killed Friday night in Kanabec County in a pickup crash. He was 37.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors, businesses frustrated, concerned over growing encampment in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Residents in a south Minneapolis neighborhood are asking city leaders for help in dealing with a growing homeless encampment.This is drone video that a neighbor shared with WCCO of the dozens of nylon tents that sit on a city-owned lot near 29th Strert and 14th Avenue South. This is the fifteenth camp to pop up in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood in just the last year and-a-half.Neighbors and business owners in they're tired of living next to what they call chaos."Hooking up their cell phones to people's electricity, using people's water and not turning off the water when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

