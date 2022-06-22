Ogilvie School Board Meeting, March 28, 2022

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court Remotely VIA Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of James Leonard Brown, whose address is I 564 Ivory St., Ogilvie, Minnesota 56358, of Jody Francis Brown, whose address is 900 27th Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are ftled or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

KANABEC COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO