A man was shot and killed Tuesday night after allegedly breaking and entering into a Warsaw residence. At approximately 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Central Dispatch received a 911 call from 3190 Old Colony Road in Forest Park of an alleged breaking and entering by an adult male suspect who was shot inside that residence, according to a news release from the Warsaw Police Department early Wednesday morning. Officers arrived on scene and found the man suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest. Although life-saving efforts were made by incoming officers and medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO