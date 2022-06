Every third Saturday residents in Kernersville line up in their vehicles while volunteers stock their trunks with free food, fruit, veggies, drinks, toiletries, pampers, and other necessities. The free food drive originally started when Bishop Todd Fulton first saw a need in his church, Mt. Moriah Outreach. “We asked the members to bring $5 and $10 gift cards,” said Bishop Fulton. He realized that wasn’t enough, so the church partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank. “We were able to move food by the pallet.”

KERNERSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO