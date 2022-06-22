Staten Island burglaries

NEW YORK - A 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with spray-painting graffiti on subway cars in Queens. According to the NYPD, Hugo Guerreiro, who is originally from Portugal, and Alexis Gines, of Brooklyn, were arrested at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning when officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about graffiti on subway trains located in Forest Hills.

