Staten Island, NY

Staten Island burglaries

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD released this security video showing a group...

Woman attacks Long Island CVS workers, cops say

NEW YORK - A Queens woman faces several charges after an incident at a Long Island CVS store. Nassau County Police say that Jennifer Miles, 28, was involved in a dispute with store employees at a Valley Stream CVS store on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to CVS located at 44...
QUEENS, NY
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, according to police. According to the NYPD, just after 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person shot near the corner of Sutter Avenue and Osbourne Street in Brownsville. When officers...
BROOKLYN, NY
Man, woman arrested for spray-painting graffiti on subway cars in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK - A 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with spray-painting graffiti on subway cars in Queens. According to the NYPD, Hugo Guerreiro, who is originally from Portugal, and Alexis Gines, of Brooklyn, were arrested at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning when officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about graffiti on subway trains located in Forest Hills.
QUEENS, NY
NY bail reform secures release of serial shoplifter with 122 arrests

NEW YORK - An accused serial shoplifter with 122 prior arrests was released again under New York state’s bail reform law despite even liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office wanting him to remain in custody, according to a report. The New York Post reported that Lorenzo McLucas,...
MANHATTAN, NY
2022 NYC Pride parade and events

NEW YORK - After two years of mostly virtual offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City Pride celebrations are back in 2022 with full-fledged in-person events, including the NYC Pride March a.k.a. NYC Pride parade, as well as festivals, parties, and more in Manhattan. NYC Pride, a nonprofit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New push for a car-free Broadway after horrifying taxi crash

NEW YORK - Hundreds of people gathered in the Flatiron District of Manhattan on Thursday evening as part of an effort to turn Broadway into a car-free zone. The non-profit group Transportation Alternatives says it wants the city to ban cars from 33rd Street to 14th Street. The new push...
MANHATTAN, NY
MTA to make NYC subway 95% accessible by 2055

NEW YORK - On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the MTA and accessibility advocates had reached a settlement agreement that means that the MTA is vowing that it will make subways 95% accessible to people with disabilities by 2055. "No New Yorker should have to worry about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Long Island library bans LGBTQ displays from children's section

LONG ISLAND - Walk into the children’s room of any library in Smithtown, and you’ll see books of the month, but missing from the collection are LGBTQ+ Pride Month displays and themed picture books on the subject. You can find them but only on the shelves after a controversial vote earlier this week.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Massive NYC protests after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

NEW YORK - Thousands of abortion rights protesters took to the streets of New York City on Friday evening after the Supreme Court's historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. More than 10,000 people gathered in Washington Square Park and Union Square to voice their outrage over the once-seemingly unthinkable decision.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

