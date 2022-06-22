Staten Island burglaries

NEW YORK - A Queens woman faces several charges after an incident at a Long Island CVS store. Nassau County Police say that Jennifer Miles, 28, was involved in a dispute with store employees at a Valley Stream CVS store on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to CVS located at 44...
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, according to police. According to the NYPD, just after 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person shot near the corner of Sutter Avenue and Osbourne Street in Brownsville. When officers...
NEW YORK - A 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with spray-painting graffiti on subway cars in Queens. According to the NYPD, Hugo Guerreiro, who is originally from Portugal, and Alexis Gines, of Brooklyn, were arrested at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning when officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about graffiti on subway trains located in Forest Hills.
NEW YORK - An accused serial shoplifter with 122 prior arrests was released again under New York state’s bail reform law despite even liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office wanting him to remain in custody, according to a report. The New York Post reported that Lorenzo McLucas,...
NEW YORK - After two years of mostly virtual offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City Pride celebrations are back in 2022 with full-fledged in-person events, including the NYC Pride March a.k.a. NYC Pride parade, as well as festivals, parties, and more in Manhattan. NYC Pride, a nonprofit...
NEW YORK - Hundreds of people gathered in the Flatiron District of Manhattan on Thursday evening as part of an effort to turn Broadway into a car-free zone. The non-profit group Transportation Alternatives says it wants the city to ban cars from 33rd Street to 14th Street. The new push...
NEW YORK - On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the MTA and accessibility advocates had reached a settlement agreement that means that the MTA is vowing that it will make subways 95% accessible to people with disabilities by 2055. "No New Yorker should have to worry about...
LONG ISLAND - Walk into the children’s room of any library in Smithtown, and you’ll see books of the month, but missing from the collection are LGBTQ+ Pride Month displays and themed picture books on the subject. You can find them but only on the shelves after a controversial vote earlier this week.
NEW YORK - Now this hound has something to toot his horn about. A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom’s most coveted best in show prize. Rounding the finalists' ring with...
NEW YORK - Thousands of abortion rights protesters took to the streets of New York City on Friday evening after the Supreme Court's historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. More than 10,000 people gathered in Washington Square Park and Union Square to voice their outrage over the once-seemingly unthinkable decision.
NEW YORK - Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision Friday striking down Roe v. Wade and giving the states the power to decide abortion regulations, political leaders from former President Barack Obama to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in. "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed...
