Kanabec County, MN

Knife Lake Improvement District Weed Notification

Kanabec County Times Online
 4 days ago

The Knife Lake Improvement District along with the approval of the MNDNR will be...

CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
WDIO-TV

Lake Country, Minnesota Power still working to restore services

After the latest round of severe weather in the Northland, power crews continue their work to get the lights back on for customers. Both Minnesota Power and Lake Country Power provided outage updates Wednesday. Minnesota Power says crews have made significant progress. At the heigh of the storm, 11,000 customers...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kanabec County, MN
KARE 11

Heavy rain causes mass flooding in Randall, Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota Until 1:00 a.m.

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright County until 1 a.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms may develop this evening and could contain large hail and damaging winds. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Big Stone; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Otter Tail; Pope; Sherburne; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wright; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 406 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON BIG STONE CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON OTTER TAIL POPE SHERBURNE STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Child Dies In Fire At Central Minnesota Home

(FOX 9) – A child died in a fire at a home in Pine County, Minnesota, early Monday morning. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a 911 call of a house fire in the Sturgeon Lake area at 1:36 a.m. on June 20, with a boy still in the house.
PINE COUNTY, MN
worldnationnews.com

Saint Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93

St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
SHOREVIEW, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman, 29, dies in two-vehicle crash south of Mora

A 29-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in east-central Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the State Patrol, Rachel J. Johnson, of Willow River, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Highway 65 in Kanabec County when she crossed the centerline and crashed into a Ford transit truck.
MORA, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Cambridge-Isanti teacher, coach killed in crash

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets football team has a new hashtag — #playforhouts — created in honor of Brandon Houtsma, assistant coach and a sixth-grade math teacher at the middle school. Players and anyone who wishes are using the hashtag to pay respects to the teacher and coach, who was killed Friday night in Kanabec County in a pickup crash. He was 37.
CAMBRIDGE, MN

