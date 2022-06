The last Mustang golfers to make it to the boys state golf tournament were Mike Yocum and Matt Piescher in 2005 and Abe Dickinson in 2006. This year, Mora junior Noah Klapmeier competed at the state tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. Klapmeier was paired with Hunter Berg of Proctor-Esko, and Ian Mikulich of Rock Ridge on day one, Tuesday, June 14. Klapmeier finished the day with an 85. Day two fared better for Noah as he shot an 80 for a combined score of 165. He earned 52nd place out of 85 golfers.

