Pittsburgh, PA

Mike Tomlin Reveals If Antonio Brown Will Ever Return To Pittsburgh

By Alexander Cole
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Tomlin is a championship-winning coach, so it shouldn't be overstated that he knows a thing or two about work ethic and how to get to the top. Over the years, Tomlin has had the chance to coach some pretty incredible players, including none other than Antonio Brown. Of course, Brown's...

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
Deshaun Watson settlement talks reportedly “fell apart”

The NFL’s investigation into Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the damning allegations against him is said to be nearing the end, with the two sides negotiating over the specific number of games he will miss as part of a suspension. In the wake of Watson settling 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him, it was assumed that a decision might be imminent.
Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
NBA Fans Are Convinced That Shareef O'Neal Will Not Be Drafted

Making it to the NBA is a dream that many high school basketball players strive for. Aspiring athletes frequently try their luck at attending a Division 1 college in hopes of sparking NBA interest. Some athletes are able to make that dream a reality, but most will finish their college careers without being drafted. With that said, Shareef O’Neal is yearning to be an exception.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admits he’s both scared and excited as he and the team enter their first season in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season after spending his whole 18-year career in Pittsburgh. Of course it’s a big change for the franchise that […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Fan Shares A Perfect Shirt For A Newborn In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers can be regarded as a model franchise for sustained success. They’ve won six Super Bowls since the 1970s and have only had three head coaches in over five decades. All of them became champions with Chuck Noll winning four, while Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin have...
