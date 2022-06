Raymond “Ray” Charles Voss, of Cambridge, died unexpectedly at his home June 16, 2022. He was 80 years old. He was born May 5, 1942, in Anoka, to Vern and Clara (Schultz) Voss. He was raised with his seven siblings on farms in the Ogilvie area and graduated from Ogilvie High School in 1960. On June 8, 1963, he was united in marriage to Patricia (Seline), and they were blessed with two daughters, Terri and Karen. After 30 years of marriage, they divorced.

