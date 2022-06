Ty Gibbs became the youngest driver to reach seven victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 19 years 5 months and 29 days when he took down Cup Series veteran Joey Logano at Richmond in April. He continues to power forward in the Xfinity Series, having won races on the intermediate Las Vegas oval and the Atlanta superspeedway in addition to Richmond’s short track. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has also managed to stay sharp and consistent and run up front most everywhere he and the No. 54 Monster Energy GR Supra have competed.

