Ali Fedotowsky Meets Long-Lost Half Sister After DNA Test

Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky is opening up about how she met her long-lost half sister Tonya.

Sharing a series of family photos, Ali wrote on Instagram, “We had the absolute best few days with my sister @tgloria0612 , her husband Sonny, and my two nephews. All people that I didn’t even know existed just one year ago. So many of you asked me how we found each other so I wanted to give you the story.”

It turns out she decided to take a DNA test while researching her grandmother Molly. Fedotowsky recalled, “I was so focused on learning about my grandma that I didn’t even notice that in my results a person popped up under ‘Close relative.’”

Ali continued, “Well it turns out that Tonya had also taken a DNA test and she got alerted to the fact that she matched with me. She opened it up and read that a close relative meant that I was her grandma, aunt, or half sibling. It was pretty clear that I wasn’t her grandmother or aunt so half sibling was the only option. Crazy right?!?!”

When Tonya googled Ali’s name “a bunch of bachelorette nonsense popped up.” The reality star said, “Then she reached out to my dad and they connected and then he connected us.”

Ali clarified in the comments, “My dad didn’t know he had another daughter before this either. And the whole family is overjoyed!”

In her caption, Fedotwosky called the experience “the biggest blessing ever!” saying, “I took the test and never looking for a sister or expecting to find one. But oh my gosh I’m so glad I did! She’s funny, laid-back, down to earth, and even if she wasn’t my sibling I’d want to be her friend.”

Reflecting on the experience, she wrote, “So crazy how life can change so quickly. I think I told you guys this before but I’ve always wanted a bigger family and I feel like my wish came true ❤️.”