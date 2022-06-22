ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Flood watch in effect Wednesday afternoon for 3 central Pa. counties

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Up to 4 inches of rain could fall in central Pennsylvania Wednesday and cause some rivers, creeks and streams to overflow, forecasters said. A flood watch in effect from 2 p.m. through Wednesday...

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

