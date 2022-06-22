ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

First phase of I-69 has groundbreaking on ‘monumental day’

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today
kentuckytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing, which will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. “Today is truly a monumental day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Not just for the people of Henderson, but...

www.kentuckytoday.com

kentuckytoday.com

Cooperative spirit: Ohio County Association AMS spearheads rebuilding projects

HARTFORD, Ky. (KT) - Six months ago, Dana Hayse’s life was upended, quite literally, with a tornado that swept away her home in Ohio County. But Friday was a new day. She and her three children were celebrating the ribbon-cutting of their new home. It is the first of 15 to 20 new homes being put back together through organizational help spearheaded by the Ohio County Baptist Association and Associational Mission Strategist Matthew Sickling.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

National Guard caries out first delivery to Marion

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) — As the water crisis in Marion continues, local leaders are working together with the National Guard to get water to the community on a daily basis. City officials say the current distribution schedule will remain in effect for Monday, June 27th, and Tuesday, June 28th. “We continue to work on the […]
MARION, KY
103GBF

WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis.
HOLTON, IN
wfft.com

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said Thursday. The fish kill began earlier this week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Officials react to permitless carry gun law

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– We are about one week away from a major gun law going into effect in Indiana. Beginning July 1st, Hoosiers 18 and older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public without a permit. But what does that mean for permits already being processed? Eyewitness News reached out to several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Andy Beshear
WTVW

Tri-state sees recycling trends change

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods will no longer be operating drop-offs for recycling moving forward. Jean Carlson, director of the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District says some of the reasons for this include illegal dumping at drop off sites as well as a decrease in many people bring recyclables to be dropped off. That could stem from many trash hauling companies in Vanderburgh County.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana counties with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.” In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know […]
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Here's why Indiana drivers pay 21 cents more per gallon than Kentuckians

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — If you live near the border of Kentucky and Indiana, you've likely noticed a big difference in what you're paying to fill up at the pump. AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gas in Louisville on June 22 was $4.87 per gallon. Across the border in Clarksville, AAA reported the average price was $5.08 per gallon. That's a 21-cent difference.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Advocates say Indiana should have high-heat utility moratoriums

Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) website, Indiana’s policies ban shutoffs between December 1st and March 15th for customers who qualify for public assistance. But, with regions of the state expected to...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Indiana has a utility shutoff moratorium during colder months. Should it have one for hotter months

Earlier this month, CenterPoint Energy halted utility shutoffs in Evansville citing temperatures above 100 degrees and the company's policy of halting disconnections “during extreme weather situations.”. Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)...
INDIANA STATE
Traffic
News Break
Politics
SCDNReports

Indiana Scout Leader Arrested

An Indiana scout leader is behind bars after being extradited from Florida on charges of abusing kids in his care. The HCSO says that back in February of this year an adult man came forward to tell officers that his former troop leader, Kevin Coley, 47, had inappropriate sexual contact with him as far back as 2012.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Study finds toxic PFAS throughout the Ohio River

PFAS have been found throughout the Ohio River. That’s according to a recent study from the watch dog group the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, also known as ORSANCO. PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been linked to cancer, immune system problems, and developmental issues...
INDIANA STATE
McSweeney's

Machine Gun Headlight Sport Club v. Indiana, 2023

- - - ON WRIT OF CERTIORARI. JUSTICE THOMAS delivered the opinion of the Court. In New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, we recognized that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect the right of law-abiding Americans to carry concealed handguns for protection outside the home. We now hold that those amendments protect an individual’s right to install hidden machine guns behind their automobile’s headlamps for the purposes of self-defense and feeling like a cool British super spy.
INDIANA STATE

