Video Games

HYENAS Developer Reveals Every Secret & Easter Egg in Announcement Trailer - Rewind Theater

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYENAS Executive Producer David Nicholson reveals every secret, easter egg, and gameplay detail in the...

www.ign.com

IGN

Wild West Dynasty - Official In-Game Teaser Trailer

Get your first in-game look at Wild West Dynasty, the upcoming Old West survival/crafting/settlement-building game from developer Moon Punch Studio. Wishlist it on Steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1329880/Wild_West_Dynasty/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

23 Minutes of Gundam Evolution Console Network Test Gameplay

Here's a full Point Capture match in the Gundam Evolution Console Network Test, using a variety of different Gundam Units. Gundam Evolution is a 6v6 Multiplayer First-Person Shooter, where you can choose from more than a dozen different Gundam Units from the Gundam franchise's history. Each Unit has unique abilities, weapons, and designs. This Point Capture match goes to overtime before ending in a victory.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

White Bird: A Wonder Story - Official Trailer

Get a look at White Bird: A Wonder Story, the next chapter from the best-selling author of Wonder. White Bird: A Wonder Story follows Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled ever since he was expelled from his former school. To help Julian, his grandmother (Helen Mirren) reveals her story of courage: during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from danger. They find first love, while the boy's mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe. Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland and Christopher Robin), White Bird: A Wonder Story arrives in theaters on October 14, 2022. The coming-of-age film also stars Ariella Glaser, and Orlando Schwerdt.
MOVIES
IGN

The Black Phone Director's Traumatic Past Inspired the Horror Film

Very minor spoilers follow for The Black Phone. The Black Phone is the new film from director Scott Derrickson and Blumhouse Productions that stars Ethan Hawke as a kidnapper known as The Grabber. The story was adapted from Joe Hill’s short story “The Black Phone,” and it follows a 13-year-old boy named Finney (Mason Thames) who was kidnapped by The Grabber and locked in his basement. While all seems hopeless, a disconnected black phone somehow gives Finney a chance to talk to The Grabber’s previous victims, all of whom want to help Finney avoid what happened to them.
MOVIES
IGN

The Terminal List: Exclusive Season 1 Clip

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves. Season 1 of The Terminal List debuts on Prime Video on July 1, 2022.
TV SERIES
IGN

FromSoftware's Next Game Is in the 'Final Stages of Development'

FromSoftware is finishing up their next game, which is apparently already near the end of development. In an interview with Japanese gaming website 4Gamer, FromSoftware and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that the studio's next game is already in the final stages of development. According to the interview, the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6: Final Fight Breakdown & Ending Explained | Star Wars Canon Fodder

Obi-Wan Kenobi reaches its dramatic conclusion with an epic showdown, but who will emerge victorious? The Disney+ series delivered an action-packed finale that has us wondering if there could be a second season on the horizon, out beyond the Dune Sea. For the Kenobi Final Fight breakdown, join IGN host Max Scoville for the latest episode of Star Wars Canon Fodder. The Kenobi finale is here, with the exciting finale to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series...so far. Is this the last we've seen of Kenobi? Episode 6 sees Darth Vader close in on his prey and one of the biggest matchups in all of Star Wars as we find out if there is anything left of Anakin inside. Ewan McGregor steps back into Kenobi's most formidable form in the final fight of this series, and we see what's to become of Order 66 survivor and former Inquisitor Reva. The Disney Plus series concludes the adventures of young Leia and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Breakdown alert: we will explain the entire Vader vs Kenobi final fight in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6. Kenobi has struggled the entire series with guilt and fear, but in the finale of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, we see the return to the form of prequel era Kenobi. Episode 6 brings a novel yet classic Darth Vader to the Star Wars series, and bits of Anakin still shine through. Ewan McGregor is already hoping to come back again to the role of Kenobi; reaction-heavy social media responses seem to agree. The events of Order 66 have deeply affected Reva, a new character added to the Disney Plus series, as we see her final desperate moves against Leia, Luke, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Break down the whole episode along with us as we explore the Vader vs Kenobi fight, what's next for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, and the mystery of the Grand Inquisitor. This Obi-Wan breakdown will deep dive into the Disney + series completely, so keep it locked to IGN and Cannon Fodder, presented by Max Scoville. We'll get that ending explained, all the easter eggs, and everything else you need to know about Obi-Wan Kenobi!
TV SERIES
IGN

If You Missed Top Gun: Maverick, It Returns To IMAX This Weekend

Top Gun: Maverick is heading back to the danger zone… or rather, IMAX theaters. Announced via Twitter, it looks as though the recent Top Gun sequel will be available once again this weekend. If you missed out on the year’s biggest blockbuster to date, you might want to haul jets.
MOVIES
IGN

A 40th Anniversary Screening Of The Thing Turned Out To Be a Disaster

John Carpenter’s The Thing headed back to theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary… but it didn’t exactly go smoothly. According to Collider, the re-release earned an impressive $500,000 at the box office, putting it firmly in the top 10 for the weekend. However, the anniversary screening was plagued by problems.
MOVIES
IGN

Amazon Announces Alexa Can Mimic the Voice of Deceased Relatives

In news that is certainly set to raise some eyebrows, Amazon announced an experimental feature for its voice assistant, Alexa, that will let it imitate the voices of dead relatives. At Amazon’s annual MARS conference, the company showed off a demo in which Alexa reads a bedtime story to a...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Marvel’s Blade Casts the Wonder Years’ Child Actress Milan Ray

It seems like Marvel's hotly-anticipated Blade reboot is picking up a lot of steam, as new reports suggest that the movie has a new cast addition in 14-year-old Milan Ray. According to The Direct, Marvel Studios has roped in The Wonder Years actress for the upcoming MCU film, which sees Mahershala Ali playing the vampire-slaying Blade. Along with Ali, the movie also includes actors like Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo, with the film being directed by Bassam Tariq of These Birds Walk fame.
MOVIES
IGN

Sonic Origins - Every Game's First Boss

Check out the first Boss of every game in this Sonic Origins Gameplay video. This is Sonic Origins PS5 gameplay and we've captured the entire first boss fight for each game. We show the first boss from each game including the iconic Sonic 1 boss sporting a checkered ball, Sonic 2 boss gameplay, Sonic 2 boss that had a drill for a weapon, and Sonic 3 boss that was a mini, bomb spewing drone that set the island on fire, and Sonic CD boss that was a mech Robotnik with bouncing arms gameplay into one video. Each title in the Sonic Origins gameplay has been remastered for release. In each video, we fight different versions of Dr. Ivo Robotnik. This Sonic Origins gameplay collection is a great compilation of all the sonic games. We collect Sonic 1 gameplay, Sonic 2 gameplay, Sonic 3 gameplay, and Sonic CD gameplay all into one video for you to see here. Enjoy this collection of Sonic Bosses over the years. 00:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 01:04 Sonic the Hedgehog CD 01:48 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 02:40 Sonic the Hedgehog & Knuckles 3.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Why Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes turns Three Houses' Hero Into a Villain

Today sees the release of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, the musou-style spin-off of Three Houses. But while much of the game will look very familiar to Fire Emblem veterans, one thing is very different; the previous hero of Three Houses, Byleth, is now the villain. So why did developer Omega Force turn the beloved jade-haired protagonist into a baddie? Well, it’s all down to further exploring the character’s charm.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

No Man's Sky: Nintendo Switch Edition - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for No Man's Sky: Nintendo Switch Edition, releasing on October 7, 2022. No Man's Sky: Nintendo Switch Edition will be available digitally through the Nintendo e-shop and physically through retailers. For the first time ever, a physical edition of No Man's Sky on PlayStation 5 will also be available on the same day.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chris Pratt Threatens the World With Best Mario Voice Ever - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination is coming, and it seems Chris Pratt has been working on his version of the Mario voice. In an interview with Variety, Pratt explains how closely he worked with the directors of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film to nail down a voice for the iconic Nintendo character, giving us a bit more insight into how he'll be portraying Mario in the #MarioMovie. Given Chris Pratt has no Italian lineage, many were just worried about his take on the Italian character coming off as offensive. But the movie's producer has assured audiences that Pratt's take on #Mario won't offend the Italian community. In other news, George R.R. Martin revealed the title for the upcoming Jon Snow spin-off to Game of Thrones. Finally, Harley Quinn is back at it again on HBO Max. Season 3 of Harley Quinn is officially arriving in July, according to a Warner Media press release.
VIDEO GAMES

Community Policy