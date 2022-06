BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards’ office announced that on Friday, June 24 following a routine COVID-19 test after returning from travel, he has tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Edwards is fully vaccinated against COVID and is up-to-date on recommended booster doses. The governor does not currently have symptoms and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate them for five days.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO