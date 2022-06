Hamblen County Commission Chairman Howard Shipley admitted he violated the free speech rights of citizens, apologized for it, and promised never to do it again. But less than a year later, court records allege, he did it again. Now, Hamblen County taxpayers are on the hook for the cost of defending him in federal court. […] The post Hamblen County Commission chair denied residents free speech rights, suit alleges appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO