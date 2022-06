TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children between 6 months and 6 years old in Kansas will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as early as the week of June 27. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Friday, June 24, it announced that the Sunflower State has adopted the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization for the administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.

KANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO